HOW EMMANUEL MWAMBA IS FOOLING HIS PF FOLLOWERS ON HIS SO-CALLED ATTENDENCE AT THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY





Truth is Emmanuel Mwamba travelled to New York city from wherever he is hiding the US, where the world leaders meet for the annual General Assembly.





As a matter of fact, Emmanuel Mwamba actually met the Zambian delegation in the corridors of the venue, greeted then and asked why he had not been paid his retirement benefits for his services as a diplomat. The Zambian delegation told him to formally come to their offices at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Cabinet Office in Zambia, like his colleagues have done. That’s how the Zambian delegation left him in the corridors as they entered the venue.





A few things you will notice about his photos are that he is posing with his name written on an A4 plain paper. However during such events, they don’t put names on the tables for each individual delegate. They put names of countries attending. So as a delegate, you look for the name of your country and not your individual name. Actually the Zambian mission in these places would already have established where you are supposed to sit as a country and not as an individual.





The room Emmanuel Mwamba was posing are those reserved for sideline meetings for delegates or for journalists to write stories.





In terms of other photos, world leaders are generally generous with people requesting for selfies and photos with them in the corridors.





Anyway, PF cadres in Zambia are as usual busy celebrating his lies and propaganda calling him ‘BIG MACHINE’.





As a matter of fact, PF cadres should sympathise with Emmanuel Mwamba. This gentleman has been used to surviving from government treasury and now leaving a lonely life as a fugitive without his family.