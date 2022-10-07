How France Deceived NATO to Kill Gaddafi

The assassination of Muammar Gaddafi was reported across the globe, but recent revelations confirm that the reports were false. It was evident that there was an agenda against Gaddafi – even in death.

Announcing his assassination, the Human Rights Watch headline read; Gaddafi: Death of a Dictator | Bloody Vengeance in Sirte, Libya. ABC News shared a gruesome video of his death titled – Moammar Gadhafi: Death of a Dictator. For Reuters, it was Gaddafi caught like “rat” in a drain.

Reports in the media claim that Gaddafi died after he was beaten and shot several times by Libyan rebel fighters. Well, it appears that there is more than meets the eye, and the world was made to believe what France wanted it to.

According to reports, the 2011 military intervention in Libya, which began on 31 March 2011, records that NATO flew 26,500 sorties in Libya. The operation continued until 31 October 2011, after the death of Muammar Gaddafi was announced.

A somewhat conflicting aspect of this so-called “military intervention” is the confirmation that NATO and its allies only carried out air strikes and have no record of foot soldiers in Libya during the operation. What this denotes is that the mission was clear – assassinate Gaddafi!

The highly documented and promoted media reports further claimed that ‘Gaddafi was found west of Sirte after his convoys were attacked by NATO aircraft.’ It continues that ‘He was then captured by National Transitional Council (NTC) forces and was killed shortly afterwards.’

The reports further claim that the reason for the invasion of Libya was to protect and support the yearnings of Libyans who were protesting against the tyranny of Gaddafi.

The news report that backs the 2011 military intervention in Libya reads:

“On 19 March 2011, a multi-state NATO-led coalition began a military intervention in Libya to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1973 in response to events during the First Libyan Civil War.

“With ten votes in favour and five abstentions, the UN Security Council’s intent was to have “an immediate ceasefire in Libya, including an end to the current attacks against civilians, which it said might constitute ‘crimes against humanity’… [imposing] a ban on all flights in the country’s airspace — a no-fly zone — and tightened sanctions on the [Muammar] Qadhafi regime and its supporters.”

This was the script that was sold to the world, but the leaks by Wikileaks reveal that this was not the case. Indeed, Gaddafi’s assassination was orchestrated by France because they perceived that the ‘one African currency backed by gold’ movement by the African leader was a threat to France’s currency imperialism in Africa.

The True Reason Why Gadaffi Was Assassinated

In December 2015, Wikileaks released over 3,000 personal email messages of the then United States of America Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. In one of the emails dated 2 April 2011, the truth about why Gaddafi was assassinated and who was responsible was revealed in white and black. A part of the email read:

“Gaddafi’s government holds 143 tons of gold and a similar amount in silver. This gold was accumulated prior to the current rebellion and was intended to be used to establish a pan-African currency based on the Libyan golden Dinar. This plan was designed to provide the Francophone African Countries with an alternative to the French franc (CFA). “According to knowledgeable individuals this quantity of gold and silver is valued at more than $7 billion. French intelligence officers discovered this plan shortly after the current rebellion began, and this was one of the factors that influenced President Nicolas Sarkozy’s decision to commit France to the attack on Libya. According to these individuals Sarkozy’s plans are driven by the following issues:

A desire to gain a greater share of Libya oil production, Increase French influence in North Africa, Improve his internal political situation in France, Provide the French military with an opportunity to reassert its position in the world, Address the concern of his advisors over Qaddafi’s long term plans to supplant France as the dominant power in Francophone Africa.”

As revealed in the email communication above, the aide to the former United States Secretary of State clearly briefed her boss about the reason Gaddafi was actually assassinated. The email also reveals a huge possibility that NATO and its allies were deceived into fighting a war for France to maintain its stronghold in Africa.

How France Deceived NATO to Assassinate Gaddafi

France deceived the other members of NATO into believing there was an uprising in Libya and that the protesters on the streets were ordinary Libyan citizens and local rebels.

France supplied false intelligence on which NATO acted – this is evident in the September 2016 report published by the British parliament. In the report, the United Kingdom revealed that the NATO-led intervention in Libya, tagged Operation Unified Protector acted on wrong intelligence.

“It was thanks to the 2016 publication of Hillary Clinton’s emails that the reason behind NATO’s entry into Libya was revealed. It was to prevent the creation of an independent hard currency in Africa that would free the continent from its economic bondage under the dollar, the IMF and the French African franc. That hard currency would have allowed Africa to shake off the last heavy chains of colonial exploitation.” (Brown 2021)

-The African Exponent