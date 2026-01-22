By Joe Adams



HOW HAS CHINA RESPONDED TO TRUMP ATTACK ON VENEZUELA?



📌 China has begun a series of practical measures, based on the awareness that the United States has turned control over Venezuelan oil into a means of suppressing the Chinese presence in South America and hindering its accelerated development of ties in South America.



📌 China has taken steps that directly target the vital lines of the American empire, because the aggression on Venezuela represents a declaration of war on the multi-polar world project and the “BRICS” group.



📌 A few hours after the news of the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro spread, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an “urgent” meeting of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party Politburo, which lasted exactly 120 minutes. No official statement was issued, nor diplomatic threats were launched; instead there was the silence that preceded the storm, as that meeting activated what Chinese strategists call “a comprehensive asymmetrical response,” in response to aggression targeting Chinese partners in the Western Hemisphere.



📌 Venezuela is a Chinese bridge towards Latin America inside the “back yard” of the United States.



📌 The first phase of the Chinese response began at 9:15 in the morning 4. on January, when the National Bank of China peacefully announced the temporary suspension of all US dollar transactions with companies affiliated with the US defense sector. Companies like Boeing, Locky Martin, Rayton and General Dynamics woke up to the news of all their deals with China being frozen without warning.



📌 At 11:43 of the same week, “China State Electric Grid Company”, which operates the largest electricity grid in the world, announced a comprehensive technical audit of all its contracts with American electrical equipment suppliers, in a step that practically means that China is beginning to break up with American technology.



📌 At 2:17 pm, “China National Oil Company”, the largest state-owned oil company in the world, announced the reorganization of its global supply strategy. It represented the reactivation of “weapon of energy”, through canceling the contracts from American refineries worth $47 billion per year.



📌 Oil that was intended for the east coast of the United States has been diverted to India, Brazil and South Africa, as well as other partners in the global south. This resulted in a 23% jump in oil prices during one trading session.



📌 But the most important of all is a clear strategic message: China is capable of energetically strangling the United States of America without firing a single bullet.



📌 In the next step, the “China Ocean Shipping Company”, which controls about 40% of the global maritime transport capacity, has implemented what it called “optimization of operational routes”.



📌 As a result, Chinese shipping has begun to avoid American ports such as Long Beach, Los Angeles, New York and Miami. These ports, which basically depend on Chinese maritime logistics to maintain their supply chains, suddenly found themselves without 35% of the usual container movement. It represented a real disaster for big companies like Walmart, Amazon and Targa, which depend on Chinese ships to import China-made goods into U.S. ports, as their supply chains suffered a partial collapse within a matter of hours.



📌 The most striking in these measures was their synchronized weather accuracy, which caused a chain reaction and doubled the economic effect in a huge way.

📌 It wasn’t about a gradual escalation, but a system shock designed to disable the American response ability.



📌 Before the American government was able to figure out this blow, China activated a new package of measures: mobilization of the global south. At 4:22 pm on the same week, the 4th. In January, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi offered Brazil, India, South Africa, Iran, Turkey and Indonesia, as well as 23 other countries (including Serbia), the current preferential trade conditions for any country that publicly undertakes not to recognize any Venezuelan government coming to power with American support or intervention.



📌 In less than 24 hours, 19 countries accepted the offer, with Brazil being first, followed by India, Russia, South Africa and Mexico. In this way, the concept of “a real multi polar world” was practically realized.



📌 China managed to form an anti-American coalition on the spot, using weapons of economic stimulus.

📌 And the “last touching point” came 5. in January, when Beijing activated financial weapons. China’s international inter-bank payments system has announced the expansion of its operating capacity to accommodate any international transaction that wants to bypass the Washington-controlled “SWIFT” system.

This means that China has presented to the world a complete and effective alternative to the Western financial system. So any state, company or bank that wants to trade without relying on the U.S. financial infrastructure can now use the Chinese system, which is 89% cheaper and faster.



📌 The answer was immediate and general: in the first 34 hours of work, transactions worth 89 billion dollars were processed, and central banks in 34 states opened operating accounts within the Chinese system, which means speeding up the process of dedollarization of one of the most important financing sources of the United States.



📌 On the technology front, China, which controls 60% (3/5) of the world’s production of rare minerals – elements vital for the semiconductor and electronic components industry – has announced a temporary restriction on the export of these minerals to any country that supported the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro. The decision has raised major concern among US tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google and Intel, which depend on Chinese supply chains for key components, as their manufacturing systems are now at risk of collapse in the next few weeks.



📌 Every Chinese move strikes a direct blow to the heart of economic imperialism of the United States.



“What has China done for Venezuela? “ask friends and foes alike. Above is a clear answer: without declaring war, China acts, influences and imposes new facts. Not with negativity, but simply closing some doors and opening others.