How History keeps repeating itself for PF

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The infighting and petty squabbles that have plagued the Patriotic Front (PF) since its loss of power to the UPND in 2021 have left an indelible mark on Zambia’s democratic landscape.





From its inception, PF carried an aura of confusion and controversy, largely due to its tolerance of thuggery, which became the foundation of much of its support base.





This culture of hooliganism was most visible after the death of the party’s founder and President, Michael Sata.





His passing in a London hospital created a power vacuum that quickly descended into chaos.





Then Vice President Guy Scott moved to strip Edgar Lungu who was serving as both Home Affairs and Defence Minister—of the instruments of power, pushing instead for a convention to install his preferred candidate, Miles Sampa.





What followed was a bitter clash of factions, with Scott wielding state machinery against Lungu’s camp.





Yet, despite Scott’s maneuvers, Lungu’s popularity among the rank and file forced a reluctant concession, making him the PF’s flag bearer.





Fast forward to today, and history appears to be repeating itself. Acting President Given Lubinda faces stiff competition from the youthful Makebi Zulu, whose rising popularity

especially among the youth has unsettled the party hierarchy.





Lubinda’s midnight reshuffles, aimed at purging officials loyal to his rivals, have fueled discontent and even pushed heavyweight Brian Mundubile to break ranks and align with the FDD.





Zulu, however, has chosen to remain within PF despite overtures from the New Congress Party.



Legal battles with Chabinga may have briefly bolstered Lubinda’s image as PF’s defender, but with the courts now ruling in the party’s favor, excuses have run out.





Unlike in 2016, PF no longer enjoys the luxury of state machinery; instead, it finds itself at the mercy of Hakainde Hichilema’s UPND government, with many senior members facing prison sentences or ongoing court cases.





Lubinda’s announcement that a long-awaited convention will be held within four days is welcome, but the stakes are high.





Having already lost Mundubile, a poorly managed convention could be the final nail in the coffin of what was once one of the most vibrant political parties in Zambia and the region. And all this drama unfolds just months before the nation heads to the polls in August.- Mutola Nkhani