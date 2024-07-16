HOW I AM THINKING OF EXILE UNTIL HH LEAVES OFFICE- Kasebamashila Kaseba



Kasebamashila Kaseba

HOW I AM THINKING OF EXILE UNTIL HH LEAVES OFFICE

Today, Monday, 15th July, 2024, is four months since Friday, 15th March, 2024, when I was abducted, house searched, phones confiscated and detained by Zambia Police for four days at Kabwata Zambia Police cells without a charge or arrest or investigation while President Hichilema himself ordered the police against such police criminality of abduction and abduction, he himself had suffered as opposition, in his address to the nation through Parliament on the progress made on national values and principles.

On Monday, 18th March, 2024, Simuuwe sent his lawyer James and Doris Legal Practitioners to Kabwata Police Cells to demand from me in the police cell K5.5m for defamation and “instructed to… render you bankrupt” so that “the semblance of your journalism (or whatever) career shall be ruined forever.”

Simuuwe that evening appeared on Prime TV flagship “Oxygen of Democracy” to discuss the HH address and more his defamation.

I was arrested and bonded on the fourth or last day, Tuesday, 19th March, 2024 without my phones.

I later three times in three months went to Lusaka Magistrate Court to extend my police bond or check for the DPP instruction on my matter without the police appearance. I stopped checking.

President HH in opposition from 2006 to 2021 was similarly arrested for according to him about 15 times, abducted and detained for 127 days for trumped-up treason especially by the PF government that HH repeatedly promised to end PF lawlessness and cadreism by restoration of the rule of law and order.

When HH was released from detention, in 2017, he wrote a letter, hand delivered to me by Simuuwe, of gratitude for my solidarity to him and later in 2019 phoned me to again thank me for my solidarity.

He has since lied and backpadded on his word to even punish a Parliamentarian who called him a liar in Parliament after the same presidential address on values and principles.

I was also in contact with the Human Rights Commission (HRC) Chairperson and Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), Attorney General, Zambia Police Spokesperson before I was abducted from home and detained at Kabwata.

They were as indifferent or gave silent treatment as HH.

In the last four months or almost three years of UPND and HH reign or five years of Prime TV Lusaka High Court defamation lawsuit, I have thought and agonised through Prime TV Gerald Shawa, UPND HH hypocrisy, self-contradictions or indifference or silent treatment especially when UPND cadres and Zambia Police clearly contradict HH’s word or experience or break or bend the law.

HH also knows from experience that whenever police commit such criminalities, they commit worse criminalities in cover up.

That is, than apologise for their crimes of detention for four days or violations of human rights, police generally destroy such phones, evidence or even threaten lives of victims as Prime TV, Shawa, and now Simuuwe are doing.

These have not just frozen and stolen my Prime TV stolen dues, programmes, sued me in Lusaka High Court but also threatened my life or family or marriage or children plus my journalism career without HH or court or Police interest or intervention because they feel sanctioned by HH.

HH in 2016 Presidential election petition also sued the state for his constitutional right to be heard he himself is violating or denying others once in power.

That is how HH’s Zambia even according to Zambia Police itself is unsafe and unsecure for such daily life like jogging and owning feature phones.

That is the basis of my (external) exile especially that I am an (internal) exile and HH as the most traveled President is also (technical) exile.

Some, especially opposition particularly the PF still think I deserve my punishment or abuse from UPND, HH, Prime TV and Simuuwe as I supported them in opposition or I am also still a UPND cadre like confessed UPND consultant cadre Simuuwe.