HOW I LEFT HOME AND HOW I FEEL TODAY- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

HOW I LEFT HOME AND HOW I FEEL TODAY.

I was doing my rosary, in the morning, when my phone vibrated for an in-coming call; I looked at a screen and it was one of my Special Intelligence Officers (SIO). I quickly went out of the grotto to pick this call, because my SIOs don’t just call, unless there’s something serious.

After the routine exchange of greetings, my SIO advised me to make a move otherwise I will find myself in Southern Province because the Zambezi Force were organizing transport and allowances to pick me and take me there.

Owing to the sensitivity of the information, I could not share it with anyone, I just went home and packed a few things and told my wife that, something has come up and I needed to go to South Africa, immediately.

After securing myself, in South Africa, that is when I told my wife about the entire situation. Inevitably this meant that I might have to live outside Zambia for some time.

My wife asked me about the possible Countries where I thought we would stay but I had no clue, because I never thought of living outside Zambia. I have always felt very settled with my life, of selling vegetables at roofing sheets at CTTK Business Ventures Limited. I had everything figured out.

My wife threw in a few suggestions which I adopted and started working on going to those Countries.

Fast forward, today I am in a Country that, I never on the list, though some World News once drew my attention to this Country and I remember praying for the citizens.

What is my point???

We can’t just be sure about our life, anything can happen at anytime. God is the author of our lives. Yes, make your plans, dream and desire whatever you can, but never forget to look up to God and ask him to be with you.

Create a strong (LOVE) relationship with God before you aspire for anything. Many of us know God but our relationship with him is very casual.

“‘Simon son of John, do you love me more than these others do?” Jesus asked Peter.

If you have a strong relationship with God, you will believe in His WILL (Let your WILL be done) and not to tell God what to do, or setting up conditions for him.

Many of us, we want God to act according to our WILL and not His which makes us very frustrated when things don’t go our way.

I am very happy in this Country where I am, because my prayer was always, “Let your WILL be done”, I had no preference and I am still open to wherever may come.

If I was not open to the WILL of God I would have been very frustrated that I could not find myself in those Countries that my wife had suggested.

Secondly, we should never be selfish, as much as you want those good things, others want something. too; so show care so that others can care for you as well. If you love god, you have to love others as well.

Jesus told Peter, that if he loved him as he said, he should feed his Sheep. Meaning he has to be a good Sheppard, and we know what it means to be a good Sheppard (Leadership).

Loving people means that one has to be committed and responsible to and for them, respectively.

But leadership should not just be looked as for those in political or religious, or social, but most of us are leaders at various levels, starting with out families. Therefore, we are all called build a strong relationship (of love) with God and love others.

Since I left Zambia, I have endeavored to be very prayerful and go to Church whenever I can. I want to grow my relationship with God even more.

Much as I need so much help, being in this situation, I also try to be open and aware of the need of others.

I am, also, in touch with my family and all those close to me, including those of you on social media. Which is why, you see me advocating for people like Meridian Bank and BoZ workers, among others.

I take whatever I am going through as a WILL of God for my growth, purification and humility. I am certainly learning a lot from the entire experience, such that I am more grateful to God than upset for leaving my Country.

I hope you build your relationship with God, so that His WILL can be actualize in you and remember whatever God gives you, it is for His glory not ours.

MAY HIS WILL BE DONE, HAVE A BLESSED DAY!!!