How I made presidential decisions-Amos Chanda on Radio Phoenix

– I’m a consultant to the UPND media. This is part of the consultancy I do to private sector, NGOs and Embassies.

-I left because I had sharp differences with the President Lungu

– I supported a business rescue for KCM and not it’s liquidation. KCM was a bad investor, no salaries paid, no contractors were paid ,huge unpaid bills to utility companies.

-Zumani Zimba must shut up. He led President Edgar Lungu to a crashing defeat. He presided over the worst campaign that resulted in humiliating defeat for President Lungu.The defeat was humiliating and he must just shut up.

– On making presidential decisions. Zambia had a one-day supply of fuel. The President was airborne.Tanzania State House called. If delay was made,the ship would not have docked. So I made a judgement call. And briefed the President later when he landed.

– the environment at State House was toxic. There was a queue of liars lined up.

