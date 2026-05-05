How Illegal Nigerian Nationals Enter, Hide, and Operate in SA



By Crime Desk



Johannesburg – Police and Home Affairs records show a clear pattern in how undocumented Nigerian nationals enter South Africa, evade deportation, and get involved in crime.





While many people talk about land borders, official sources indicate most illegal entries happen through major airports using fake documents or legal visas that are never left behind.





THE FOUR ENTRY METHODS



According to court records, Nigerian nationals typically enter illegally using one of these four methods:





1. Visa fraud – Fake visitor’s visas or work permits bought from brokers. Often detected at OR Tambo.

2. Home Affairs corruption – Syndicates pay officials around R3,000 per application to process fake permits.

3. Overstay – Enter legally on a short-term visa and simply never leave.

4. Asylum abuse – File a refugee claim on arrival, get a temporary permit, then disappear after it is rejected.





HOW THEY AVOID DEPORTATION



Once inside illegally, individuals use several tactics to stay hidden:



· Filing fake or repeated asylum claims to stay inside the legal system

· Living in crowded immigrant areas like Sunnyside in Pretoria where it is easier to blend in

· Using corrupt Home Affairs officials to change their application records

· Moving between locations, especially those involved in illegal mining

· Working for South African employers who knowingly hire undocumented people





During a February 2025 Tshwane operation, three South Africans were arrested for employing and hiding illegal immigrants.





THE CRIMES



Police operations have linked undocumented Nigerian nationals to documented criminal cases.





Drug trafficking: In September 2025, the Hawks arrested two Nigerian nationals in Klerksdorp. Police seized 649 mandrax tablets, 40 packets of crystal meth, and CAT drugs valued at over R60,000. Two South African women were also arrested for trying to bribe the officers.





Illegal mining: During April 2025 operations in North West, police arrested 104 undocumented foreign nationals including Nigerians. Equipment seized included generators, water pumps, and jackhammers used in mining.





Assault: Bernard Egbuna Mba, a Nigerian man whose visa had expired in 2023, was arrested after his wife laid an assault charge. He pleaded guilty and was fined R2,000.





Corruption: In the Klerksdorp case, relatives of the arrested Nigerian suspects tried to bribe police officers and were charged separately.





WHAT HAPPENS IF THEY ARE CAUGHT



Illegal entrants face deportation and a 5-year ban from South Africa for being declared undesirable. Recent court cases have added up to 2 years in prison for immigration violations alone, on top of sentences for other crimes.





POLICE CRACKDOWN



South African authorities have stepped up operations targeting undocumented immigrants.





Recent results:



· Vala Umgodi (North West, April 2025): 104 undocumented arrests including Nigerians

· Reclaim Our City (Sunnyside, February 2025): 61 illegal immigrants arrested including 4 Nigerians

· Hawks undercover (Klerksdorp, September 2025): 2 Nigerians arrested for drug dealing





One police commissioner noted that while lower-level undocumented miners are being arrested regularly, “the real masterminds, who are the real beneficiaries and funders of illegal migration and illegal mining are not being arrested.”



Sources: SAPS statements, court records, Department of Home Affairs reports