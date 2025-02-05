HOW MANY WILL THEY JAIL FOR SPEAKING THE TRUTH?- Dr Fred M’membe

HOW MANY WILL THEY JAIL FOR SPEAKING THE TRUTH?



What offense did Pastor Duncan Daniel Simuchimba commit to be mistreated and humiliated in this manner?



Since when was it an offense to speak against the demolition of market stalls at Kitwe’s Chisokone Market? What type of society are we creating for ourselves? Why is this government so allergic to criticism?





We would like to express deep concern over the mistreatment and sudden imprisonment of Pastor Simuchimba in Kitwe yesterday, following his remarks opposing the demolition of market stalls.



This action of jailing Pastor Simuchimba represents a very disturbing attack on the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of speech and expression, a cornerstone of our democracy that Zambians have long fought to preserve.





In fact, Mr Hakainde Hichilema campaigned on a platform of restoring democratic principles, promoting good governance, and respecting fundamental freedoms. The punishing of individuals like Pastor Simuchimba, for voicing their opinions is a direct contradiction to these promises and risks dragging the nation back into the shadows of authoritarianism.





We caution Mr Hichilema and his administration against tendencies that suppress dissent or intimidate citizens who express contrary views. Leadership requires tolerance, dialogue, and respect for diverse opinions, even when they challenge government decisions. We can’t all think the same and speak the same language in terms of governance and leadership. There will always be differences in opinion and perspectives.





The Zambian people will not stand by while their hard-won freedoms are eroded. The arrest, humiliation and sudden imprisonment of Pastor Simuchimba should be reviewed immediately, and measures should be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future. This is the lowest level we have ever been as a country, in terms of governance, intolerance, and divisiveness in the history of our country.





Zambia’s democracy depends on the government’s ability to embrace criticism and govern with humility. Anything less is a betrayal of the trust the people placed in this administration.



Dr Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party