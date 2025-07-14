How Muammar Gaddafi was pushing for an African government, a common passport, and one currency backed by gold

Muammar Gaddafi, the former Libyan leader, was a vocal advocate for African unity and proposed ambitious plans for continental integration.

He called for a single African government, envisioning a “United States of Africa” to consolidate political and economic power.

His vision included a common African passport to facilitate free movement across the continent and a single currency backed by gold, often referred to as the “African dinar.”

This currency was intended to challenge Western financial dominance, particularly the U.S. dollar and the CFA franc, and promote economic independence for African nations. Gaddafi believed these measures would strengthen Africa’s sovereignty and global influence.

His proposals, while bold, faced significant skepticism and resistance. Many African leaders viewed the idea of a single government as impractical due to the continent’s diverse political systems, cultures, and economic disparities.

The African Union (AU), which Gaddafi heavily influenced during his tenure, adopted some of his ideas in principle, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area, but the more radical aspects, like a unified government or gold-backed currency, never materialized.

Critics argued his plans were partly driven by personal ambition to lead such a union, and his controversial leadership style alienated potential allies.

Gaddafi’s push for these ideas was also tied to his broader anti-imperialist stance. He saw a gold-backed currency as a way to counter Western control over global finance, particularly through institutions like the IMF.

However, his proposals were met with resistance from both African states and external powers, who saw his initiatives as destabilizing or self-serving.

His pan-Africanist vision, while visionary to some, was overshadowed by his authoritarian rule and the eventual collapse of his regime in 2011.