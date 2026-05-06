How much capital would it take for Zambian investors to not only own but to develop, and operate a large scale mining company?





With geophysical surveys, mineral mapping, and data processing already ongoing to identify viable sites, the next question is: who funds the exploration to determine the extent of existence of the minerals ?





Would government be willing to take up exploration costs so that their expenses are converted into part ownership of the mining joint venture ?





A pooled investment vehicle can be established by Zambians only. By allowing individuals and local institutions to purchase units or shares, we can democratize participation in the mining sector.





If the total amount needed is $ 500 million, on average the project would need 50,000 Zambians contributing $ 10,000 dollars each ( approximately K 200,000) into the pooled investment vehicle.





Such a model makes it possible to pilot a private sector–led mining project owned and driven by Zambians only.



A reputable fund manager can be appointed, supported by a team of engineering, financial, and business experts to oversee resource management.





This is not a project that can fail to demonstrate ability to generate cash flow. Mining is a business.





Lastly, since the joint venture will be driven and owned by Zambians, the Zambia Development Agency( ZDA) will have to provide appropriate tax incentives.



#IdeasForDevelopment



Christopher Kang’ombe

Kamfinsa MP

06.06.2026