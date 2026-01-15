How my wife d!ed after doctors allegedly left scissors in her stomach – Husband

A Kano-based man, Abubakar Muhammad, has accused the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre of negligence that allegedly led to the d3ath of his wife, Aishatu Umar.

Muhammad said his wife d!ed from complications linked to a surgical procedure carried out at the state-owned health facility located in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Muhammad said the mother of five passed away in the early hours of Monday, about four months after doctors allegedly forgot a pair of scissors in her stomach during surgery

He explained that his wife had fallen ill several months earlier and underwent surgery at the hospital in September.

According to him, shortly after the operation, she began experiencing persistent and severe abdominal pain.

Muhammad said his wife repeatedly returned to the hospital to complain about her condition, but was only given pain-relief medication without any further medical investigation.

“Each time she went back to complain, they only prescribed painkillers. They kept telling her the pain was normal for patients who had undergone surgery, but they never recommended an X-ray or any form of scan,” he said.

He added that her condition continued to deteriorate until her death, which he believes could have been prevented with proper medical attention and investigation.

Muhammad said the pain continued for about four months until medical tests and scans were eventually conducted at Muhammad Abdullahi Wade Specialist Hospital and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, just days before her death.

The results, they claimed, revealed that a pair of surgical scissors had been left inside her body during the September operation.

Efforts were reportedly underway to conduct a corrective surgery to remove the object, but Aishatu Umar died before the procedure could be carried out.

Describing the incident as gross negligence, the husband said the development had not only caused them deep grief but also raised serious concerns about professional standards in the healthcare system.

“While we acknowledge that death is inevitable, we cannot understand how such an error could occur during a surgical procedure. Incidents like this undermine public confidence in medical professionals and health institutions,” Muhammad said.

He then called on the state government and relevant health regulatory authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action, insisting that justice must be served.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Hospitals Management Board ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into the issue.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr Mansur Mudi Nagoda, issued the order on Tuesday, stating that the investigation aims to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. The investigation will be transparent, impartial, and professional, and appropriate actions will be taken in line with established regulations should any negligence be established,” the statement added.

The Board assured the public that patient safety remains its utmost priority and pledged commitment to upholding the highest standards of healthcare delivery in Kano State.