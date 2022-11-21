HOW PF BIGWIGS LOOTED THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OUT OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS
“…. The secrecy and murky environment that covers defence procurement deals presented the PF government with a clear and open opportunity to loot as much as they wanted….”
By Catharine Mulaisho (BA, MBA) – Social & Political Commentator
BETWEEN 2012 and 2013, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) who was then the Defence Minister, failed to disclose his interest in writing on Three Zambia Army contracts and Five Zambia Air Force contracts that were awarded to Curzon Global Limited by the Ministry of Defence.
Curzon Global Limited was GBM’s proxy company that was registered under his daughter and wife and was involved in deals valued over six hundred thousand dollars. Consequently, GBM was arrested and charged with a case of money laundering contrary to section Seven of Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act number 14 of 2001 as read with Amendment Act number 44 of 2010 in June this year.
Between 2011 and 2021, food supply deals valued at over 300 million dollars where also given out to companies that are owned by PF bigwigs and their family members. The plunder at the Ministry of Defense during the PF rule was so overwhelming and highly contributed to bringing our economy down to its knees. We are yet to feel the extent of such a massive plunder of national resources.
In October 2018, corruption accused former Defence Ministry Permanent Secretary, Sturdy Mwale; confirmed media reports that the Zambian Government had signed a second $400million defence deal with Israeli military aerospace business, Elbit Systems. According Mwale the deal included a brand-new Gulstream G650 presidential jet, bespoke to President Lungu’s requirements.
A previous $400million deal previously signed with Elbit Systems covered an unspecified number of F-5 jet fighters, 18 Skylark unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ground vehicles and upgrades for Mi-17 Helicopters. The deals also include centres for training and command, control and communications, as well as maintenance.
And as if that was not enough, the Zambian government also ordered $50 million in weapons and ammunition from Israel Weapons Industries, while Israeli company Ashtrom has received a $200million contract to upgrade the Maina Soko military hospital in Lusaka and a $400m contract to build barracks in Kawambwa district. Despite the Minister of Defence strenuously denying the allegations made, Zambia’s new G650 presidential jet, which was integral to the overall deal, was seen landing in Basel, Switzerland in early November 2018 and finally in Zambia. The current president of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, has refused to use the presidential jet, as he has termed it as an unnecessary luxury.
Having realized as early as 2018 that their time in office was limited, the PF bigwigs went on a looting rampage, siphoning off money from the public purse at every opportunity.
The secrecy and murky environment that covers defence procurement deals presented the PF government with a clear and open opportunity to loot as much as they wanted as they were under the illusion that no one would audit them even after they left government.
Just recently, The Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Clever Mpoha, Director and Shareholder of Savenda Group of Companies for corrupt practices involving over US $900,000. His company was single-sourced to supply military uniforms for the Zambia National Service. Details are that Mr. Mpoha, being a shareholder and Director in African Security Academy, did receive a total of US $527,448, funds which were fraudulently paid by the Ministry of Finance as fees for the delivery of the subject contract payment of the arrangement.
At the center of all these lootings was Sturdy Mwale; he coordinated all the top deals, chose suppliers in coordination with interested top brass PF members and those in government. At one point he was more powerful than some ministers due to the amount of power he welded at the ministry of Defense.
All deals that were done at the ministry of Defense were overpriced and high end kick backs were paid by international suppliers.
At his peak and after a lot of questionable deals, Sturdy Mwale started signing off letters sending key staff from procurement and finance to rural areas. It is clear now that he wanted to destroy all the evidence of massive corruption that had taken place since he became Permanent Secretary.
Sturdy Mwale made so much money such that he paid US$200’000 cash to Mike Arnold, a White Australian farmer to buy part of his vast Simoonga Farm, about 10 KMs from the Mazabuka road to Chikankata mission. If Sturdy Mwale made so much cash, how much more did his bosses make? And where is the loot hiding?
Among those fingered in the alleged looting at the Ministry of Defense include but not limited to this list, Former Defense Minister – Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, former Defence Ministry Permanent Secretary – Sturdy Mwale, Davies Mwila ~Former PF Secretary General and former Deputy Minister of Defense, Davis Chama, former Minister of Defence, Amos Chanda former State House press aide, former Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Kaizer Zulu, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs – Harry Kalaba, Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile former Minister for Northern Province, former Northern Province Permanent Secretary Charles Sipanje, Ndozo Lodge proprietor Chrint Sichamba, Clever Mpoha, Director and Shareholder of Savenda Group of Companies, former Special Assistant for Economics Hibeene Mwiinga, former Presidential Advisor to the President Chris Zumani Zimba, former Education Minister – Nkandu Luo, Former lands Minister – Jean Kapata and Former Zambia Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Eric Chimese.
SOURCE: The Falcon
You left out the Commander in Chief who presided over this grand plunder!
These are serious crimes against Zambians!
Zambians are suffering today as a direct consequence of PF mass plunder! It’s only now that the eyes of the average Zambian are open to behold what was going on behind the scenes!
PF was getting rich and Zambia was getting poorer! What a shame!
We don’t need PF apologies! PF needs to go to jail over these economic crimes!
Fish them OUT! They want to hide behind “national security” lies that no private company should audit the defence wings.
Dinner is served, Zambians gather here ooh! I came in peace!
With all this discloser the named people should all be taken to court for speedy sentencing and these are the same people that make so much noise about poverty levels yet they have the money for us Zambians.
Arrest the idiots but fi PF and they say filefwaya ukubeelelapo
Why such sensational articles, madam or sir? The government is doing it’s part, step 1 hiring of competent auditing firm’s and currently step 2 is unfolding the auditing is taking place. When I read the article and read the comments, it sounds like there is no need for auditing because the author of the article seems to have the results. I think patience is required let authorities do their work and then we can analyse. The author starts by starting the qualifications, seemingly trying to state their competence on the matter. The author may not even bother to apologise if some of the people included in the article not part of audit report. I support the hiring of competent audit firm’s and let anyone with information pass it to auditors for verification. Let the appointed authority make pronouncements rather than this approach where we write preemptying the audit work.
NOWONDER!!!!! THEY ARE SAYING IT IS ILLIGAL BECAUSE THEY ARE ATTACHED TO THIS MESSES. LESA TWAFWENI ABABANTU BABWESHE ULUPIYA LWACHALO. DONT FIGHT THEM NOW BUT LET THEM FIGHT WITH THEIR HEARTS AND IF THEY ARE GENUINE PEOPLE WILL START BRINGING MONEY BACK
The reason behind the noises over private firm auditing ministry of defense. They walked out of parliament last week over same.
Now we understand why all these jittery and worries engulfing these thieves knowing their mischief has been exposed. These idiots are the reason Zambians are suffering. They Looted our country dry. I have no words for these criminals. Just disgusting and pathetic.
Ba Mwankole……bakampanga. Just wait, the wheel of justice is grinding slowly but sure. HH is a strategist and very advanced in issues of finance. Once arrests start that is when they will all be gathered to answer. For now let us make sure we cut their tails and gather all the evidence….
Believe you me. This corruption fight is looking very simple and slow. Its a matter of time, Prisons will be full with these shameless people that sucked the economy beyond recognition.Now let everyone with eyes see and know that this fight is for the LORD!! and Victory is for the people of Zambia who was denied every little benefit of their inheritance. Even the clever ones will be taken inside. They will cry tribal tribal but people will have seen how evil they were.God has already judged!! Prepare prison clothes. and all the insults will come to HALT!!!
Going forward, This nation must as a matter of urgency introduce high moral lessons from secondary to colleges. Let people know that it doesn’t pay use “ubomba mwibala formular” in this beautiful country and in the world at large.
No one will ever go to prison for corruption while Hakainde is president.
It is funny seeing praise singers above rejoicing as if their small god is interested in fighting corruption. I think the only qualification needed to succeed as a praise singer is being very dull.
We need serious leaders. Not these clowns we have now.
Ba IndigoTyrol, I am an avid follower of your postings, Sir? Please tell me, who in your Opinion, is the “the Serious Leader” in Zambia who can deal effectively with corruption?
It is too early to start gloating over mention of a few names. No one, not even one, has been convicted in the courts of law so far.
Yes, we need to bring to book all those who plundered the national treasury and left a millstone of debt hanging around our neck. Greedy individuals who had no regard for the national good.
I will wait till the convictions start coming in. That is when I will rejoice that justice has been served. For now this is just sensational reporting to excite the gullible.