HOW PF BIGWIGS LOOTED THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OUT OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS

By Catharine Mulaisho (BA, MBA) – Social & Political Commentator

BETWEEN 2012 and 2013, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) who was then the Defence Minister, failed to disclose his interest in writing on Three Zambia Army contracts and Five Zambia Air Force contracts that were awarded to Curzon Global Limited by the Ministry of Defence.

Curzon Global Limited was GBM’s proxy company that was registered under his daughter and wife and was involved in deals valued over six hundred thousand dollars. Consequently, GBM was arrested and charged with a case of money laundering contrary to section Seven of Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act number 14 of 2001 as read with Amendment Act number 44 of 2010 in June this year.

Between 2011 and 2021, food supply deals valued at over 300 million dollars where also given out to companies that are owned by PF bigwigs and their family members. The plunder at the Ministry of Defense during the PF rule was so overwhelming and highly contributed to bringing our economy down to its knees. We are yet to feel the extent of such a massive plunder of national resources.

In October 2018, corruption accused former Defence Ministry Permanent Secretary, Sturdy Mwale; confirmed media reports that the Zambian Government had signed a second $400million defence deal with Israeli military aerospace business, Elbit Systems. According Mwale the deal included a brand-new Gulstream G650 presidential jet, bespoke to President Lungu’s requirements.

A previous $400million deal previously signed with Elbit Systems covered an unspecified number of F-5 jet fighters, 18 Skylark unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ground vehicles and upgrades for Mi-17 Helicopters. The deals also include centres for training and command, control and communications, as well as maintenance.

And as if that was not enough, the Zambian government also ordered $50 million in weapons and ammunition from Israel Weapons Industries, while Israeli company Ashtrom has received a $200million contract to upgrade the Maina Soko military hospital in Lusaka and a $400m contract to build barracks in Kawambwa district. Despite the Minister of Defence strenuously denying the allegations made, Zambia’s new G650 presidential jet, which was integral to the overall deal, was seen landing in Basel, Switzerland in early November 2018 and finally in Zambia. The current president of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, has refused to use the presidential jet, as he has termed it as an unnecessary luxury.

Having realized as early as 2018 that their time in office was limited, the PF bigwigs went on a looting rampage, siphoning off money from the public purse at every opportunity.

The secrecy and murky environment that covers defence procurement deals presented the PF government with a clear and open opportunity to loot as much as they wanted as they were under the illusion that no one would audit them even after they left government.

Just recently, The Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Clever Mpoha, Director and Shareholder of Savenda Group of Companies for corrupt practices involving over US $900,000. His company was single-sourced to supply military uniforms for the Zambia National Service. Details are that Mr. Mpoha, being a shareholder and Director in African Security Academy, did receive a total of US $527,448, funds which were fraudulently paid by the Ministry of Finance as fees for the delivery of the subject contract payment of the arrangement.

At the center of all these lootings was Sturdy Mwale; he coordinated all the top deals, chose suppliers in coordination with interested top brass PF members and those in government. At one point he was more powerful than some ministers due to the amount of power he welded at the ministry of Defense.

All deals that were done at the ministry of Defense were overpriced and high end kick backs were paid by international suppliers.

At his peak and after a lot of questionable deals, Sturdy Mwale started signing off letters sending key staff from procurement and finance to rural areas. It is clear now that he wanted to destroy all the evidence of massive corruption that had taken place since he became Permanent Secretary.

Sturdy Mwale made so much money such that he paid US$200’000 cash to Mike Arnold, a White Australian farmer to buy part of his vast Simoonga Farm, about 10 KMs from the Mazabuka road to Chikankata mission. If Sturdy Mwale made so much cash, how much more did his bosses make? And where is the loot hiding?

Among those fingered in the alleged looting at the Ministry of Defense include but not limited to this list, Former Defense Minister – Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, former Defence Ministry Permanent Secretary – Sturdy Mwale, Davies Mwila ~Former PF Secretary General and former Deputy Minister of Defense, Davis Chama, former Minister of Defence, Amos Chanda former State House press aide, former Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Kaizer Zulu, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs – Harry Kalaba, Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile former Minister for Northern Province, former Northern Province Permanent Secretary Charles Sipanje, Ndozo Lodge proprietor Chrint Sichamba, Clever Mpoha, Director and Shareholder of Savenda Group of Companies, former Special Assistant for Economics Hibeene Mwiinga, former Presidential Advisor to the President Chris Zumani Zimba, former Education Minister – Nkandu Luo, Former lands Minister – Jean Kapata and Former Zambia Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Eric Chimese.

