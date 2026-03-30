HOW SAMUEL DOE OF LIBERIA WAS MÜRDERED



Liberia Civil War-President Samuel Doe.

SAMUEL DOE became president of Liberia in 1980 at the age of 28 when he engineered a military coup that ousted and killed President William Tolbert.





Upon coming to power , Doe ordered the execution of 13 senior government officials from the Tolbert administration without trial.





HE suspended the country’s constitution until 1984, when a new constitution was approved by a popular vote. In 1985 he won a presidential election that was widely criticized as fraudulent. Doe was inaugurated as the first president of the Second Republic of Liberia in January 1986.





Samuel K. Doe was captured in Monrovia on 9 September 1990, by Prince Y. Johnson, leader of INPFL, a breakaway faction of Taylor’s NPFL. General Quinoo, had invited Doe to the ECOMOG headquarters for a meeting and assured him of his safety from the rebels. On the morning of 9 September 1990, Doe arrived at a precarious time during an ongoing change in guard duty from the well-armed and better equipped Nigerian team of peacekeepers to the weaker Gambian contingent.





The Nigerian team had just withdrawn from the scene when Doe’s convoy of lightly armed personnel arrived. Doe was escorted to General Quinoo’s office where he was formally welcomed, while most of his team of aides and guards waited outside. Johnson’s rebels surprised everyone by suddenly arriving on the scene uninvited and heavily armed, overwhelming and disarming the entirety of Doe’s team while encountering no resistance. They then started shooting Doe’s team individually and later in groups.





Upon hearing the gunshots from outside, Doe expressed concern to Quinoo, who assured him that all was fine. Quinoo later excused himself to check on what was happening outside and was followed by his aide, Captain Coker of the Gambian contingent. Both men took cover upon assessing the situation. Johnson’s men moved indoors, finished off Doe’s remaining team, shot him in the leg, and took him captive. When the dust settled, over 80 of Doe’s men lay dead. Coker characterized the incident not as a fight, but a brutal massacre. Remarkably, none of the ECOMOG personnel were shot in the carnage.





Doe was taken to Johnson’s military base. To prove that he was not protected by black magic, Johnson ordered Doe’s ears be cut off in his presence. Shackles were also placed around Doe’s legs and something strange was tied around his glans, as can be seen in the recording.

At the end of the recording Doe was forced to get up, and some of his fingers and toes were also amputated. After 12 hours of torture at Johnson’s hands, Doe was finally murdered; his corpse had its head shaved and was exhibited naked in the streets of Monrovia with cigarette burns.





Doe’s body was later exhumed and reburied. The spectacle of his torture was video-taped and seen on news reports around the world. The video shows Johnson sipping a beer as Doe’s ear is cut off.



Died at 39 yrs.



CREDIT: Tee Saigon Africa