How site for a $400M National Cathedral turned into a community pool

The construction of Ghana’s National Cathedral, a project promised by former President Nana Akufo-Addo, never materialized, and its abandoned site has now become a makeshift community pool.

Akufo-Addo had pledged to build the Cathedral as a vow to God before his 2016 election victory. However, after two terms in office, the project remained incomplete. Despite initial assurances that no public funds would be used, it later emerged that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had allocated taxpayer money for its construction.

The project’s budget fluctuated significantly over time. In a 2019 interview, Ofori-Atta estimated the cost at $100 million. By 2021, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, Secretary of the Board of Trustees, cited a revised figure of $200 million due to plans to include a Bible Museum and a Biblical Garden. Later, in June 2022, Ofori-Atta told Ghana’s GTV that the total cost had risen to $350 million. That same month, Simone Bagnariol, the lead lawyer for the construction company, claimed the project would require $400 million.

Beyond financial discrepancies, the project faced further setbacks due to allegations of misconduct among Board of Trustees members, ultimately stalling progress. Despite substantial spending, the Cathedral was left unfinished when Akufo-Addo exited office. Recently, viral photos and videos showed local youth swimming at the abandoned site.

However, President John Mahama has pledged to reassess the project’s cost and seek alternative funding. Speaking at a National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service on January 12, 2024, he criticized the estimated $400 million expenditure as excessive and compared it to Nigeria’s National Ecumenical Centre, which was built for $30 million. Mahama also suggested reconsidering the Cathedral’s location before resuming construction.

The controversy surrounding the Cathedral has sparked an investigation by Ghana’s Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), which recommended a forensic audit to identify any financial mismanagement and hold those responsible accountable.

Meanwhile, President Mahama has launched an aggressive anti-corruption initiative, “Operation Recover All Loot” (ORAL), aimed at reclaiming state assets and funds lost to corruption under the previous administration. Speaking to Organized Labour on February 20, 2025, he described Ghana’s economic situation as a “crime scene” and accused the past government of reckless financial mismanagement.

“We all knew the economy was in crisis, but some of the things I’m discovering are outright criminal. Ghana is a crime scene—how a government could be this reckless is beyond me,” Mahama stated.

To stabilize the economy, Mahama has directed Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson to implement drastic expenditure cuts, including reductions in government spending.

