HOW THE LUNGU FAMILY HAS EMBARRASSED ZAMBIA: South Africans Reacting To News Of Lungu Being Burried There June 20, 2025

HOW THE LUNGU FAMILY HAS EMBARRASSED ZAMBIA. South Africans Reacting To News Of ECL Being Burried There On SABC NEWS platform What Are Your Thoughts ??They Seem To Have Mixed Feelings About Everything
Last year 26 mortal remains of anti-apartheid South African freedom fighters that were buried in Zambia were exhumed to be re-buried in South Africa. An ordinary South African may not understand this. But their leaders do.
May the Soul of our departed 6th President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu Rest in Peace.
Propagandists have gone bananas, falling over each other with skewed articles. The issue at hand is beyond Spinning.
The facts are there in black and white. We read the terms of the Agreement…And we know who abrogated it forcing the family to consider burying our late President in South Africa.
The biggest embarrassment is here in Zambia. And we know him.
Spare the family. They have done the Correct Thing.
At an Opportune time, the remains of our Loved President will come to Zambia.
Amen.
Now SA will be raped by the ghost of lungu, just like how he raped Zambia when he was alive.