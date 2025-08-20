HRC BEING USED TO LIE AGAINST KAMBWILI… They want him to rot in prison. I’ll hold them responsible –Chishimba Kambwili’s Wife

HRC BEING USED TO LIE AGAINST KAMBWILI – WIFE

… They want him to rot in prison. I’ll hold them responsible





The Human Rights Commission (HRC) is a scum that is being used to tell the nation lies about Chishimba Kambwili’s health status, says his wife, Carol.





And Carol yesterday said she would blame the government and the prison authorities should anything happen to her husband as they have placed him in prison cells to rot from his ill-health.





Speaking to Daily Revelation on to the statement by HRC that the Zambia Correctional Service was facilitating medical access to Kambwili, and that the HRC was not privy to any report indicating that his health needs were beyond the capacity of medical personnel attending to him, Carol charged that the HRC was a



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hrc-being-used-to-lie-against-kambwili-wife-they-want-him-to-rot-in-prison-ill-hold-them-responsible/