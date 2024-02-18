Hubby axes wife for serving him divorce papers

A 53 year old man of Mkushi has allegedly taken to his heels after hacking his wife with an axe for serving him divorce papers.

Police in Central Province have therefore launched a man hunt for suspect, Laban Mukombelo for the brutal assault on his wife, Eunice Kabamba, 50.

As reported to police on February 17, Kabamba claims she was attacked by Mukombelo on February 15, a day after the most celebrated love period, Valentine’s Day, around 14:00 hours

According to her statement, Mukombelo, enraged by the legal action,after filing for divorce due to ongoing marital disputes allegedly used an axe and his fists to inflict severe injuries on his wife,

She sustained cuts to her head, eye, cheek, and damage to three teeth.

Concerned neighbors intervened and rushed Kabamba to the hospital, where she received treatment and was discharged after a day.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the incident.

“Investigations revealed that following marital disputes which the couple has been having for some time, Kabamba decided to sue Mukombelo for divorce in the local court but upon being served with the summons, Mukombelo got angry, picked up an axe and started hitting his wife on her head, causing her to suffer serious injuries,” added Mwale.

Mwale said the suspect is currently in the run

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba