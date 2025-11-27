Hubby has damaged my digestive exhaust organ, cries Lusaka wife

Hubby has damaged my SIM 2, cries Lusaka wife

A YOUNG woman of Lusaka’s Chilulu Township has sworn before court that she would rather start her own PF faction and risk the wrath of Robert Chabinga than continue in a marriage with a man as old as her own grandfather but with a weird craving for backside penetration.

After entering the court with a suspicious step as if she had a leg injury, 35-year old Elizabeth Phiri begged the court to divorce her from 57-year old Steven Sindinda on grounds that he had damaged her digestive exhaust due to constant demands for anal sex.

Elizabeth further alleged that Sindinda was also a childish grandpa who could not keep his mouth shut but was fond of broadcasting their matrimonial issues to anything that had a pair of ears.

In his defence, Sinyinda claimed that Elizabeth was unfaithful and, that one time when she left their home, when she returned, he inspected her private parts and discovered some whitish milky syrup suspiciously oozing down; a tell-tale sign that she was returning from an away fixture with another lover.

With the image of Elizabeth’s rear injuries still fresh in her mind, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga to save Elizabeth from more ripping by Sinyinda, granted the couple a divorce.

The marriage lasted only 90 days.

Magistrate Mulenga advised Elizabeth in future to consider men her age especially that grandpas hand proved to be a threat to the ends of her digestive system.https://kalemba.news/…/hubby-has-damaged-my-sim-2…/

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba November 26, 2025