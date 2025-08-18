HUGE CROWDS GATHER IN ISRAEL CALLING FOR HOSTAGE DEAL AND END TO GAZA WAR





HUNDREDS of thousands of people have gathered in Israel to call for an end to the Gaza war and a deal to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.





The largest crowd was seen in Tel Aviv’s “Hostages Square” on Sunday, with the organisers saying the government’s plans to seize control of Gaza City risked the lives of around 20 hostages still being held by Hamas.





A one-day national strike part of wider protests closed roads, offices and universities in some areas. Nearly 40 people were arrested during the day.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised the protests, saying they would “harden Hamas’s stance” and would only slow down the release of the hostages.



BBC