Hulk Hogan was in the middle of filming a Netflix documentary when he passed away.

The wrestling icon died earlier this week at the age of 71.

According to CNN, the previously unannounced project produced in partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) — aims to chronicle Hogan’s legendary life and career, both in and out of the ring. Despite his sudden death, production is expected to continue, according to sources close to the project.

One insider revealed that the documentary has been in development since early 2024. Over 20 hours of never-before-seen sit-down interviews with Hogan had already been completed, along with 30 hours of other filmed material. The documentary was being produced with Hogan’s full participation.

“People will see a side of him they haven’t seen before,” a source told CNN.

Although no release date has been announced, the filmmakers are now reworking parts of the project in light of Hogan’s passing. Cameras will reportedly be on-site at WWE SmackDown on Friday night to film a tribute segment.

Born Terry Bollea, Hogan became the face of professional wrestling, helping transform WWE into a global entertainment empire. His charisma and larger-than-life persona in the 1980s and 1990s made him one of the most recognizable figures in sports entertainment history.

He died Thursday in Clearwater, Florida, after suffering cardiac arrest. Authorities said there were no signs of foul play and confirmed that a standard investigation is underway.

Hogan’s massive success paved the way for other wrestlers — like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena — to transition from the ring to film and television.

The upcoming Netflix documentary is being directed by Bryan Storkel and produced by Connor Schell’s studio, Words + Pictures, in collaboration with WWE. The project was first reported by Puck.