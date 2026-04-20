Hulk Hogan’s Daughter, Who Once Asked to Be Taken Off Her Dad’s Will Because of His Racist Comments, Now Says She Regrets Her Decision

It’s been nine months since the passing of pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan and it’s not a secret that he was not on good terms with his daughter Brooke towards the end of his life.

Things got so bad between Hulk and Brooke that Brooke asked to be removed from her father’s will all the way back in 2023, citing a lack of trust for the people in his inner circle that she’d have to deal with. But in a new interview, she revealed that she’s come to regret that decision.

Appearing on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Brooke Hogan admitted that she even feared for her own safety in getting involved with some of the people surrounding Hulk.

“There were situations that had me so scared,” she said. “I really took myself off the will because I was actually scared for myself, my family, my safety.”

But Brooke said that she now regrets the decision because she doesn’t have any “seat at the table” and can’t have any influence over her father’s estate.

“There’s not enough money in the world that would matter with what I felt I was facing,” she said. “I regret that decision. Not because of the money — I’ve never been about the money — but because now I don’t have a seat at the table.

“I can’t get answers, I can’t be part of decisions, and that’s the part that hurts,” she said.- Yahoo