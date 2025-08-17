HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCATE DISMISSES US HUMAN RIGHTS REPORT ON ZAMBIA, CITING PROGRESS UNDER NEW DAWN GOVT
By Raphael Mulenga
Governance expert and human rights advocate, Wesley Miyanda, has dismissed the 2024 U.S. Human Rights Report’s concerns about alleged arbitrary arrests and extra-judicial killings in Zambia.
Mr. Miyanda believes these concerns are exaggerated and misplaced, arguing that the UPND-led government under President Hakainde Hichilema has made significant strides in restoring the rule of law and addressing past human rights abuses.
He highlighted the government’s commitment to accountability, citing ongoing legal actions against former Patriotic Front leaders for past abuses and corruption.
In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Miyanda criticized international observers for their silence during the PF’s tenure, when political violence, suppression of opposition voices, and restrictions on fundamental freedoms were widespread.
He urged international actors to engage more constructively with the government before issuing critical statements.
While acknowledging that the current administration is not without flaws, Mr. Miyanda believes Zambia has made progress and should be supported in its efforts to improve human rights.
The 2024 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for Zambia highlighted serious human rights issues in the country, including credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, torture, and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.
PHOENIX NEWS
The US should look at their own Human rights record before they can speak of Zambia.
Police abuse? Police killing? Folyd killing is just one, brianna is another? The white Police woman that shot a man in his own flat thinking he was in her flat?
Racial profiling and the current immigration deportation of people who are legally US Citizens or have served in the US Forces and are green card holder?
Kwati ni ba PF the US and most of these powerful nations should not come here and lecture us about human right; when their records as dismal. Take your Gonzeales with your human rights record.