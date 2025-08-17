HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCATE DISMISSES US HUMAN RIGHTS REPORT ON ZAMBIA, CITING PROGRESS UNDER NEW DAWN GOVT





By Raphael Mulenga



Governance expert and human rights advocate, Wesley Miyanda, has dismissed the 2024 U.S. Human Rights Report’s concerns about alleged arbitrary arrests and extra-judicial killings in Zambia.





Mr. Miyanda believes these concerns are exaggerated and misplaced, arguing that the UPND-led government under President Hakainde Hichilema has made significant strides in restoring the rule of law and addressing past human rights abuses.





He highlighted the government’s commitment to accountability, citing ongoing legal actions against former Patriotic Front leaders for past abuses and corruption.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Miyanda criticized international observers for their silence during the PF’s tenure, when political violence, suppression of opposition voices, and restrictions on fundamental freedoms were widespread.





He urged international actors to engage more constructively with the government before issuing critical statements.





While acknowledging that the current administration is not without flaws, Mr. Miyanda believes Zambia has made progress and should be supported in its efforts to improve human rights.





The 2024 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for Zambia highlighted serious human rights issues in the country, including credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, torture, and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.



PHOENIX NEWS