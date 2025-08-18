HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION SAYS CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI RECEIVING ADEQUATE MEDICAL CARE IN CUSTODY





By Leah Ngoma



The Human Rights Commission has confirmed that former cabinet minister, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, who is currently detained at the Lusaka Central Correctional Service facility is receiving medical care, with no indication so far that his health needs exceed the capacity of the medical personnel attending to him.





Commission Spokesperson Mwelwa Muleya says the Commission’s findings, following a recent visit to the facility, revealed that Dr. Kambwili has been receiving adequate medical attention since his transfer to Lusaka from Kasama on August 5, 2025.





Mr. Muleya says Dr. Kambwili was placed in the facility’s clinic to accommodate his health needs, including access to an elevated bed.





He has since assured the public that the commission will continue to monitor Dr. Kambwili’s health and take further action, if necessary, based on professional medical assessments.





The Commission’s visit came in response to media reports and concerns raised by some stakeholders regarding Dr. Kambwili’s alleged deteriorating health.



