HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION SECURES RELEASE OF JEREMIAH NKUNIKA



The Human Rights Commission in Zambia this afternoon secured the right to liberty of Jeremiah Nkunika, aged 28, who was arrested on Monday, 12th May 2025, in Lusaka.





He had been charged with an offence under Section 22 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025, concerning the prohibition of harassment and humiliation.





The Commission facilitated his granting of police bond, leading to his release from Kabwata Police Station at 13:00hrs today after fulfilling the bond conditions.





His court appearance is expected on 29th May 2025.



The Commission intervened to ensure that Jeremiah’s father, Peter Nkunika, was allowed to sign as a surety, despite initially facing restrictions that only government employees could do so.





Nkunika, a well-known figure on Cairo Road next to Photo Bank, was recognised as a credible and traceable surety.





The Commission had earlier visited Jeremiah at Kabwata Police Station to assess his condition and his right to liberty in accordance with Article 13 of the Bill of Rights and Section 33 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Chapter 88 of the Laws of Zambia.





Following these preliminary investigations, the Commission engaged Jeremiah’s father and Police Officers at Police Service Headquarters to find a resolution for securing his release.





The Commission has commended the professionalism of the officers at both Kabwata Police Station and Headquarters, acknowledging their adherence to due process.





It has also assured continued monitoring of the case to ensure Articles 13 and 18 of the Bill of Rights are upheld.





In the photo below, from left to right: Mable Simwanda, Senior Complaints and Investigations Officer, HRC; Mathews Nkunika; Peter Nkunika; Mweelwa Muleya, Director – Education, Training and Advocacy (and Spokesperson), HRC.