HUMAN RIGHTS CONCERNS PERSIST



…as the Socialist Party Dismisses Conspiracy Claims



Petauke… Wednesday January 22, 2025



The Socialist Party (SP) has refuted allegations of a conspiracy by opposition parties to tarnish the image of the UPND government regarding human rights violations.





SP Deputy General Secretary for Politics, Faston Mwale, described the claims as misplaced and a deflection from the government’s alleged failures in addressing human rights abuses.



The allegations, initially raised by UPND spokesperson and Minister of Information, Cornelius Mweetwa, suggested that opposition parties were attempting to discredit the government by presenting human rights abuse cases to United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression, Ms. Irene Khan.





However, Mwale argued that the concerns over human rights infractions are not fabrications but stem from the reality of Zambia’s deteriorating human rights record under the UPND government.



“It is regrettable that these allegations are being made,” Mwale said, adding that Zambia’s human rights situation has “deteriorated markedly” and pointed to Zambia’s Human Rights Commission as partly responsible for the country’s poor standing.





He accused the commission of failing in its mandate, alleging that it has been reduced to an arm of the ruling party.



Mr Mwale emphasized the importance of open dialogue on human rights issues and warned that denying the problem or labeling victims’ testimonies as politically motivated risks worsening the crisis.





“Stepping forward to tell one’s story of abuse is not discrediting the government but paving the way for restoring human dignity,” he noted.



The opposition official also highlighted specific instances of alleged human rights violations, including the detention of Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe, who was arrested last year on charges of seditious practices related to a social media post.





He recounted the distress faced by M’membe’s family during his detention, claiming police officers denied his family access to deliver food and water.



Mr Mwale welcomed the visit of Ms. Khan, describing it as a timely response to the growing concerns over human rights abuses.





He expressed hope that the testimonies of victims collected by the UN Special Rapporteur would lead to lasting solutions and serve as a reminder of Zambia’s historical reputation as a beacon of peace in the region.



He also criticized the broader political landscape, describing it as a space for “cutthroat competition for power” rather than a platform for constructive development.





Mr Mwale argued that authoritarianism is on the rise in Zambia, fueled by the absence of robust human rights watchdogs.





The Socialist Party official concluded with a call for strengthening the Human Rights Commission and fostering a culture of accountability.





“Without intervention, Zambia risks plunging into full-blown fascism,” he warned.



Meanwhile, civil society organizations are watching closely as Ms. Khan’s visit unfolds, with many hoping her findings will spark meaningful reforms in Zambia’s approach to human rights.

SP Media