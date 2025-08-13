HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO PARDON AILING POLITICIAN CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI





The Centre for Protection of Human Rights and Advancement of Democracy (CePHRAD) has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to exercise his prerogative of mercy on incarcerated politician Chishimba Kambwili, on the condition that he serves as an ambassador for ethnic unity across Zambia.





In a statement released by its Executive Director, Christopher Manyepa, CePHRAD said the call is rooted in the belief that the nation’s peace and unity depend heavily on political leaders embracing ethnic diversity.





“Mr. Kambwili is a well-known politician with chronic conditions of high blood pressure and diabetes, and reports indicate that his health continues to deteriorate. Having served part of his sentence, he deserves pardoning and should be given the opportunity to contribute towards the protection of human rights and the promotion of democratic governance as a changed person,” Manyepa stated.





CePHRAD argues that releasing the former minister would be a significant step toward “political healing” in the country. The organisation further proposed that Mr. Kambwili be tasked with leading a nationwide campaign to foster ethnic harmony under the auspices of CePHRAD.





“As an NGO premised on the protection of human rights and promotion of democracy, we humbly appeal to the Head of State to exercise his leniency on the ailing politician and entrust him with the responsibility of uniting Zambia,” the statement read.





Mr. Kambwili, a long-serving political figure, has been behind bars following his conviction, but human rights advocates now hope his release could mark a new chapter in reconciliation efforts.