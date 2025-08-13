HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO PARDON AILING POLITICIAN CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI
The Centre for Protection of Human Rights and Advancement of Democracy (CePHRAD) has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to exercise his prerogative of mercy on incarcerated politician Chishimba Kambwili, on the condition that he serves as an ambassador for ethnic unity across Zambia.
In a statement released by its Executive Director, Christopher Manyepa, CePHRAD said the call is rooted in the belief that the nation’s peace and unity depend heavily on political leaders embracing ethnic diversity.
“Mr. Kambwili is a well-known politician with chronic conditions of high blood pressure and diabetes, and reports indicate that his health continues to deteriorate. Having served part of his sentence, he deserves pardoning and should be given the opportunity to contribute towards the protection of human rights and the promotion of democratic governance as a changed person,” Manyepa stated.
CePHRAD argues that releasing the former minister would be a significant step toward “political healing” in the country. The organisation further proposed that Mr. Kambwili be tasked with leading a nationwide campaign to foster ethnic harmony under the auspices of CePHRAD.
“As an NGO premised on the protection of human rights and promotion of democracy, we humbly appeal to the Head of State to exercise his leniency on the ailing politician and entrust him with the responsibility of uniting Zambia,” the statement read.
Mr. Kambwili, a long-serving political figure, has been behind bars following his conviction, but human rights advocates now hope his release could mark a new chapter in reconciliation efforts.
Fake political institutions pretending to human rights activists. Why should Kambwili be asking HH to be pardoned? He is a criminal and the prisons have medical facilities that are there to treat inmates. This Kambwili has received too many human rights privileges from this administration. When he goes insulting others non of these so called NGOs say anything. How come he only become sick when it’s time for justice?
Pardoning Honorable Chishimba Kambwili, who is in prison over Tonga Hate Speech , by the President is welcome and it will be appropriate and appreciated.
But making it conditional on him being an Ambassador for Ethnic Harmony is completely off.
Achieving Ethnic Harmony depends on ending Tribally inclined Appointments, Ending Party Successions in which some people become Party Presidents by virtual of Tribe, Ending Stealthy Bills meant to entrench Tribal Hegemony, Putting an end to the ” It’s our Time Philosophy” moving in all sectors of Zambia..
It’s about stopping the Hypocrisy which abounds in some people who only seeTribalism elsewhere when they are diehard Tribalists.. Some messages in their rallies tell it all.
You breath and live Tribalism, but only see it in other people. Whoever shows some potential to provide a challenge to the status quo is labeled a Tribalist!
It’s about removing the LOG in known Tribalists , and not eternally imprisoning a SPECK in Honorable Kambwili.
Honorable Chishimba Kambwili is a politician, and with God’s Grace he can contribute to our National Discourse, and even challenge for the Presidency..He shouldn’t be a perpetual Prisoner through some fake Ambassadorial role for Ethnic Harmony…
Let self Confessed instigator and Promoter of Tribal Hate Speech, Hon Cornelius Mweetwa or Douglas Siakalima, of the “Luapula Poverty of the Mind Fame” assume the Role.