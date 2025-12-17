Hungary Breaks Ranks: “Europe Cannot Survive a War with Russia”



Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó delivered a stark warning to Brussels. A direct conflict between Europe and Russia would destroy the continent.





He demanded Hungary be excluded from EU plans to seize frozen Russian assets. The move challenges Brussels’ strategy to fund Ukraine through confiscated Russian funds.





This defiance exposes growing divisions within the EU over sanctions policy. Some member states question whether the current approach serves European interests.





Szijjártó’s position puts Hungary at odds with the majority of EU leadership. The debate raises questions about unity and sovereignty within the bloc.





