Hungary Sends Soldiers to Energy Facilities Over Fears of Ukrainian Sabotage



Hungary has deployed soldiers to guard critical energy infrastructure after raising concerns about potential sabotage linked to disruptions in Russian oil supplies.





Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said the move is aimed at protecting national security following interruptions in oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline. Hungarian authorities claim the supply issues may be politically motivated.





Ukraine has denied deliberately targeting Hungary’s energy system, attributing pipeline problems to damage caused by ongoing Russian military activity within its territory.





The situation has further strained relations inside the European Union, where Hungary has taken a critical stance on certain Russia-related policies.



Hungary says the troop deployments are precautionary measures to secure power plants, distribution hubs and other strategic facilities amid rising regional tensions.