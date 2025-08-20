HUNGER AND POVERTY WILL PUSH UPND OUT OF POWER, SAYS TEMBO.





By Veronica Chilufya



Patriotic Front Feira Member of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo, has responded to concerns that the Oposition party lacks a president candidate for 2026 general elections.





Speaking when he featured on the political podcast this morning, Mr. Tembo, stated that the party has already chosen a candidate, but the funeral and burial of late former president Edgar Lungu have caused a delay in announcing the candidates name.





Mr. Tembo, explained that the party’s leadership is working hard to ensure a smooth transition and that the candidate will be unveiled soon.





He said, the Patriotic Front party is confident that their candidate will bring about positive change in the country, once re-elected into power, as the party has learned lessons from its past.





Mr. Tembo also acknowledged that cadarism was a major issue that led to their defeat, but the UPND party has more challenges social and economic issues.





He added, that unlike the PF, hunger and poverty experienced among citizens across the country, bad economic policies and loss of revenue is what will push the UPND party out of government.

