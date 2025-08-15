Hunter Biden calls Melania Trump’s bluff on $1 billion Epstein lawsuit

Hunter Biden refused to apologize to Melania Trump after she threatened to sue him for $1 billion over the claim that she was introduced to President Donald Trump by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview earlier this month, Biden cited journalist Michael Wolff to suggest that Epstein had introduced Donald Trump to the future first lady. Attorneys for the Trumps demanded that Biden apologize and that the video be taken down.

“F— that. That’s not gonna happen,” Biden told YouTube host Andrew Callaghan this week. “The primary source was the interviews that Michael Wolff has been conducting, in which he has actually tapes of, I think, hours and hours and hours of interviews with Jeffrey Epstein directly.”

“And I don’t believe in guilt by association alone, but the connections have become — they’re so glaringly obvious that I think they’re trying to use other things to distract,” he continued. “And I also think they’re bullies, and they think that a billion dollars is going to scare me.”

“The fact of the matter is that if they’d like to go, I have this to say to them, if they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein, if the president and the first lady want to do that, and all of the known associates around them at the time of whatever time that they met, I’m more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it.”

Biden speculated that it could cost over $1 million to fight the lawsuit.