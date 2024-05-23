Hunting for ‘looted’ cashIS history repeating itself?

Hunting for ‘looted’ cash

IS history repeating itself?

President Hakainde Hichilema has elected to retrace the footsteps of the country’s third president, Levy Patrick Mwanawasa in trying to recover money allegedly stolen by his predecessor, President Frederick Chiluba.

That expedition saw the government spending more resources than the money they alleged was stolen. At the end of it all, it came to nothing.

Not a single accusation that President Mwanawasa made against his predecessor was ever proved.

The misadventure however took its toll on the individuals involved, the accusers and the accused