Husband of adult star who sl£pt with over 1057 men in 12 hours wants nothing to do with her

The estranged husband of controversial adult star Bonnie Blue is reportedly “furious” with his wife whom he is divorcing.

Bonnie, a 25-year-old content creator, embarked on a challenge to sl£ep with 1000 men in 12 hours. She ended up surpassing her target by sl£eping with 1057 men, according to her PR team.

She boasted that she could thank the “barely legal, barely breathing and the husbands” for helping her achieve her unconventional life goal.

However, the real identity of Bonnie Blue has now emerged. Her real name is Tia Billinger and she led a normal life until recently, having married her childhood sweetheart and worked in recruitment.

The Derby native was married to rugby player Ollie Davidson, who plays for Long Eaton RFC, in Derbyshire, where both he and Tia are from. Tia worked at a local Poundstretcher, a variety store chain, as a teenager, and joined privately educated Ollie and his affluent family on an all-expenses-paid trip to Mexico when she was 16.

The couple stayed together, moving to Australia for a working holiday, where they lived on the Gold Coast.

Friends of Ollie have now revealed that he is not pleased with his ex’s behaviour – and neither is his family.

When Tia’s s£x work became more and more extreme, the pair split, with a friend of Ollie’s now claiming to the Mail that he “wants nothing to do with her”.

According to the Mirror, one of his friends added: “It’s shocking, she’s got to be doing it for publicity. We all feel sorry for him.”

After moving into a £250,000 house in Nottingham and working in recruitment, Bonnie switched careers and became a webcam girl. Initially, her husband Ollie was all for it and supported her through it.

She previously said: “At the time, neither of us wanted to work Monday to Friday. We wanted more out of life. We knew continuing to do our jobs, doing the same, you’re not going to change.”

Speaking to Yahoo! Lifestyle recently, she added: “There’s been a lot of judgment and jealousy. I had an old friend come up to me and say that I have no respect for myself and don’t deserve any in return, and another close friend told me how her friends think she shouldn’t be friends with me anymore. I don’t mind, they are judging me for having a million-dollar business whilst they live with their parents and have to work for someone else.”

She added: “My family is so proud of me, my dad loved it when I had someone come up and ask me for a photo the other day! They’ve even asked to be in my TikToks. I’ve recommended this job to many family members on this trip!”