UPDATE: HYDE PARK HORROR, MUGABE SON HELD OVER ‘ATTEMPTED MURDER’!





Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe the youngest son of former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has been arrested in South Africa and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his gardener in a heated dispute.





Police rushed to a luxury property in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, where they found a 23-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition. Mugabe, 28, and a 33-year-old accomplice were taken into custody.





According to Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the shooting allegedly followed an argument over the gardener’s absence from work. Officers recovered a spent cartridge at the scene, while a police dog unit was deployed to track down the firearm.





The arrest adds to a growing list of legal troubles for Mugabe, who has previously faced charges in Zimbabwe, intensifying scrutiny around the controversial Mugabe family.