HYPOCRISY UNVEILED, UKA COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS AND THE SHAM OF POLITICAL ALLEGIANCES- Chanoda Ngwira

HYPOCRISY UNVEILED, UKA COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS AND THE SHAM OF POLITICAL ALLEGIANCES

By Chanoda Ngwira

Sean Tembo has said it all just like I did allude to a month or so ago about this sham called UKA. I spoke about the snakes in UKA who are prepared to kill Edgar Lungu politically in the hope of them being the obvious successors of the alliance.

In the murky world of politics, authenticity often takes a back seat to opportunism and self-serving agendas. This sentiment rings particularly true within the UKA Council of Presidents, where a web of hypocrisy and insincerity has entwined the professed loyalty to President Edgar Lungu. Contrary to their public proclamations of adulation for Lungu, a closer inspection reveals a disconcerting truth. Some members of the UKA are mere pretenders, using the President as a stepping stone for their own political gains.

The purported affection and allegiance bestowed upon Edgar Lungu by certain UKA members stand as a facade, an elaborate charade crafted not out of genuine admiration, but rather as a strategic ploy to leverage his name for personal advancement. These individuals, akin to serpents biding their time, wait for the opportune moment to strike at Lungu’s political legacy, anticipating endorsement once he exits the stage, all the while concealing their true intentions behind a veil of false loyalty.

Ironically, while Edgar Lungu is purportedly surrounded by allies within the UKA, the gravest threats to his political survival emanate not from rival factions but from within his purported circle of trust. The treachery and deceit lurking within the UKA ranks paint a stark picture of opportunism at play, where loyalty is transactional and principles are sacrificed at the altar of personal ambition.

Amidst these convoluted power dynamics, the Patriotic Front (PF) leaders find themselves marginalized, deleted from the equation and disrespected by these political vultures who prioritize personal gain over UKA allegiance. Edgar Lungu’s tether to the UKA is intrinsically tied to the PF, yet the very individuals who claim to champion his cause demonstrate a flagrant disregard for the foundational principles of the party. This betrayal of party values underscores a broader crisis of integrity and fidelity plaguing the UKA’s political landscape.

As the machinations of these duplicitous actors unfold, it becomes evident that their purported loyalty to Edgar Lungu is but a means to an end. It is a tool wielded to propel themselves to greater heights at the expense of principles and UKA unity. The veil of hypocrisy shrouding the UKA Council of Presidents serves as a cautionary tale, laying bare the ruthlessness and cunning that can pervade the corridors of power, ultimately revealing that in the near future, Egdar Lungu may just be pronounced dead politically and these people are determined to use Edgar Chagwa Lungu even on his death bed politically to get an endorsement.

In short, very few UKA members especially from a committee of top brass leaders are genuine to the cause of UKA and indeed to Edgar Lungu himself. That said and needless to rempahasise, Edgar Lungu must up his game and open his eyes to see for himself…

(Chanoda Ngwira is a public Administrator, Teacher, Politician, writer and Political commentator. For private engagements, email: orisonconsult@gmail.com/chanodangwira@yahoo.com)