Hypocritical and Desperate Cry from the UPND- Abraham Simpamba

Hypocritical and Desperate Cry from the UPND



It is both laughable and insulting to the intelligence of Zambians for UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso to claim that changing government is not the solution and that citizens must simply endure suffering. This is the height of hypocrisy.



Where was this gospel of endurance when UPND was in the opposition? Did they not champion street protests, press briefings, and public outrage under the Patriotic Front, condemning every policy they deemed anti-poor?



If endurance was their moral compass, why didn’t they quietly stomach the PF regime’s shortcomings? Instead, they promised change, economic transformation, jobs for the youth, and a new dawn. Today, the same UPND that rode into power on the backs of angry, frustrated citizens now demands that the people keep quiet, suffer silently, and wait indefinitely all while they live lavishly, abuse state institutions, and suppress dissent with draconian tactics.



Let it be known endurance is not a substitute for accountability.



The Constitution of Zambia, under Article 45(c), promotes an accountable, responsive, and transparent democratic government. Article 60 further guarantees citizens the right to participate in governance and to challenge policies and actions that fail to meet public interest. Therefore, calling for a change of government is not only lawful it is patriotic.



Ironically, President Hakainde Hichilema himself once said:

“If government fails to improve people’s lives, the people must change that government.”

Now that this government has clearly failed, why should Liswaniso preach the opposite?



Let us be clear there is no shame in changing a failed government. What is shameful is clinging to power through lies, intimidation, and manipulation. If there is a party that has perfected the art of deception, it is the UPND. You promised the people hope, but you have delivered despair. You spoke of the rule of law, but you enforce tyranny. You are not a new dawn you are a recycled nightmare.



If Zambians could change PF for failing them in same ways, they can and must change UPND for betraying them. The country cannot afford five more years of empty promises, economic sabotage, and political gaslighting.



We will not endure oppression. We will confront it.

We will not submit to lies. We will reject them at the ballot.

Zambia belongs to the people not to Liswaniso and his cartel of political hypocrites.



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu.