I accept this verdict…now  I declare that Plan B has been set in motion – Edgar Lungu

MY RESPONSE TO THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT JUDGEMENT TODAY

Ladies and gentlemen of our beloved nation, esteemed members of the press, fellow patriots, and all who hold dear the principles of justice and constitutional democracy:

We find ourselves at a critical juncture in our nation’s history, a moment marked by deep reflection and, I dare say, a profound sense of our common identity and destiny. The verdict rendered today was expected. For months, the hands of political manipulation have, with undeniable force, steered us toward a conclusion foreseen not by the merits of reasoned argument or constitutional fidelity but by the weight of orchestrated design and political machinations. We kept on monitoring this!

To understand the gravity of this moment, we must revisit the sequence of events that brought us here. It began with a petition that sought to exclude me from the political arena—not through the natural verdict of the people on the ballot paper, but by the calculated intervention of political forces sponsored by political players. It unfolded with the reshaping of our Constitutional Court, the displacement of arbiters of justice, and the narrowing of judicial voices to fit a predetermined script.

Yes, specific judges were expelled in order to retain specific judges specifically for today’s judgment! We saw decisions cloaked in procedural justifications concocted by that same unmistakable hand of expediency. Judges were removed, some silenced, others promoted, and the very architecture of our judiciary reshaped to align with partisan imperatives. Of course, we all witnessed calculated judicial reshuffles by politicians for their plane to land here today.

And so, you have heard for yourselves, the verdict has been issued, declaring that my eligibility to stand in the 2026 elections is nullified by the weight of the court’s decision. I accept this verdict. I accept it not with resignation but with resolve. This is because this verdict transcends the fate of Edgar Chagwa Lungu. It speaks to the erosion of judicial independence, the weakening of our democratic foundations, and the weaponisation of our institutions for short-term gain.

But, my fellow countrymen and women, know this: from this blatant manipulation and disenfranchisement, a new resolve is born. Democracy, my fellow citizens, is not merely a system of governance but the lifeblood of our national identity. And therefore today, I declare that Plan B has been set in motion and Plan B shall legally fight to defeat and win for Zambians. Trust me, I in the spirit of democracy and Zambians shall win in and with Plan B!

This is not a retreat. It is not surrender. It is a recalibration of our efforts towards the sacred task of strengthening our democratic path. Plan B is rooted in the principle that democracy must prevail as a reality for every citizen of this land. Plan B is based on the enduring ideal that power must always reside with the people. Plan B will prove that no machination can extinguish the power of the Zambian people and that institutions must serve the public, not the ambitions of a few.

Let me assure you, I am filled not with bitterness but with renewed determination, political hope and faith that democracy, not court politics shall certainly win in 2026 without any doubt. We must show the world that Zambia’s democracy cannot be extinguished by a manipulated verdict. Zambians shall win and celebrate very soon, not few ruling elites through their proxies!

To those who believe they have triumphed today, I say this: history is a patient judge. The true verdict will be rendered not in the chambers of a court but in the hearts of the people of Zambia, and the annals of time.

My fellow Zambians, let us walk forward together with dignity and resolve. Let us prove that our democracy, though tested in this moment, will emerge stronger.

Today, Plan B goes into motion and democracy will prevail as well as win! Thank you, and may God bless our beloved Zambia.

Edgar Changwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia

PF President and Tonse Alliance 2026 Presidential Candidate