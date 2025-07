Singer Ciara is now officially a citizen of Benin.

On July 26, 2025, during a powerqful ceremony marking the United Nations Day for Women and Girls of African Descent, she received her certificate of citizenship, cementing her legal ties to the West African nation.

The moment was captured during a public ceremony.

Ciara took to Instagram today, July 28, to share clips from the ceremony and she concluded with, “I am Beninoise”.