I AM CERTAIN OF WINNING THE PF PRESIDENCY– GBM

I AM CERTAIN OF WINNING THE PF PRESIDENCY

…but if I lose, I will support the winner – GBM

Lusaka, Saturday, January 7, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

Despite being optimistic that he will scoop the party top job, PF presidential hopeful Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – GBM has said he will still stay in the party even if he loses.



Hon Mwamba said “maybe” one-day people will appreciate his contribution to the party.

Supporters and general membership of the party have been hoping that the party remains united after the convention.

For some sections of society, division in the PF is invincible after the convention.

Nine political heavyweights have so far expressed their interest in taking up the PF presidency.

So far, they have all spoken the same language of love and unity regarding what happens after the convention.

Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s live program yesterday, Hon Mwamba said he will support whoever will win.

“If I don’t make it, I will stay in PF. I have told you the background of PF and what I personally did for PF. So why should I think of going elsewhere if I don’t make it? I will stay in PF. Maybe someday people will realize how important I was at a particular time when they so much needed me,” he said.



“So in short I am staying. If I don’t make it, I will support whoever will be picked by the majority…

He is optimistic of scooping the party presidency based on his contribution to the party.

Hon Mwamba says despite not being the founder member of the party, he has been helping the party financially.



And Hon Mwamba said he is certain he will emerge victorious in the said race because of the good works he has done in the party.

“I have been in PF not from its inception but a few years after his inception. I was there the time MMD wanted to fabricate stories so that the late president Michael Stata shouldn’t feature on the ballot paper, I was there. I helped to finance the PF, in its opposition. I am sure that is not debatable, who doesn’t know that? PF one day will write the history about the formation of its party, my name will always be there,” he said.



“For PF to form government it’s because I helped so much. The secretariat was at my premises while in opposition. PF went into government out of my premises. Michael Chilufya Sata went into State House with a silver Land Cruiser which I bought him.”