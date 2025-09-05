I AM DISAPPOINTED, ALL MEN AT THE SAME – DOLIKA



Just like the love portion and adages like “men are dogs”, umwaume te munobe”, ” All men at the same”, Dolika Banda has just faced a political heartbreak from Andyford Mayela Banda.



Mayela promised Dolika the Presidency of PAC party but only to shock her during the convention.





Dolika last weekend was in Mandevu campaigning to PAC party structures ahead of the convention but only to see Mayela dancing back as party president.





It is men like Mayela that are making women think that they can’t run political parties.





Anyway, in politics it is normal to have such issues but Mayela should not destroy the career of Dolika in this manner.





Dolika is now disappointed and shocked with the kind of politics the opposition are playing in Zambia.





M’membe yesterday called his fellow opposition as gamblers in a casino busy doing ABRACADABRA.

SOURCE: Koswe