I am disappointed with most of the clergy who addressed the President in support of Bill No. 7 yesterday- Bilon Kalumbinga, Cand Th.D.

I am disappointed with most of the clergy who addressed the President in support of the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 today, 1st December 2025.





Their presentations demonstrated how deeply divided and seriously corrupted the church in Zambia has become, especially the Pentecostals. The church is so compromised that its mandatory role as salt and light is seriously weakened.





These clergy went there to show support for Bill 7, but the presentations were pathetic, to say the least.





Most of them were just hyped by the desire to please the President.

Support for Bill 7 should not be about attacking, insulting or disrespecting others, it should be issue-based.





It was sad to see Church Mother Bodies fail to find an eloquent Zambian among their rank and file to speak for Zambians, and had to use foreigners! Who can’t even speak our national language properly! Well, congratulations for sinking so low.





And please, dear clergy, when dealing with matters of National Documents, be sober and logical, not emotional.





BLESSINGS

Bilon Kalumbinga, Cand Th.D.

General Overseer

Agape Christian Church Int’l

Lusaka, Zambia.