I am funding campaigns from my own pocket- Given Lubinda

I am funding campaigns from my own pocket, cries Lubinda

PF figurehead Given Lubinda has complained of the financial burden of singlehandedly financing the campaigns of his candidate in the Chawama Constituency parliamentary by-election.

The former justice minister has revealed that he has been personally bankrolling party activities, including costly by-elections.

Speaking in frustration, Lubinda said the PF currently has no money to run its operations, forcing him to use his own resources to fund campaigns whenever by-elections are called.

He explained that during internal meetings, some members loudly promise to contribute large sums of money towards campaigns, but once the election is over and financial reports are compiled, those same individuals are nowhere to be seen.

Lubinda said records clearly show that some people who make noise and brag about contributing as much as K50,000 end up not even giving a single kwacha to the party.

“I have been using my own money to run the campaign in Chawama and not only Chawama but all the other by-elections that we have held,” Lubinda said.

He added that the burden of funding the party has largely fallen on him as a loyal member who remains committed to keeping the PF alive despite the confusion and leadership fights rocking the party.

Lubinda also took aim at some Mpika constituency outspoken lawmaker Francis Kapyanga, accusing him of being loud in public while contributing nothing towards the party’s survival.

He challenged him to be honest with himself by publicly stating how much money he and others have personally contributed to the running of the party.

In recent months, PF leaders and members have been trading insults on social media and in public statements as they fight over leadership and control of the party.

By George Musonda

Kalemba December 29, 2025