I AM IMPRESSED WITH CDF PROJECTS IN MPIKA – HON. SIALUBALO



Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Gift Sialubalo, MP, has expressed satisfaction with the implementation of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects in Mpika District.



During his monitoring tour, the Minister visited key projects including the Mpika Urban Clinic Mortuary and Maternity Wing, traffic lights along the Great North Road, the Modern Bus Station, including some CDF Loan and Grant Beneficiaries.



He praised local authorities and communities for putting CDF to good use, saying the projects are meeting real needs and promoting local development.



“These are the kinds of results we want to see. The CDF is transforming lives when used responsibly,” he said.



PICTORIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MPIKA TOUR BELOW



