“I AM MARRIED TO ZAMBIA”, NJOBVU PLEDGES DEVELOPMENT OVER ARRESTS

Democratic Union (DU) leader and presidential hopeful Ackim Antony Njobvu has declared that his administration will prioritize national development over direct involvement in arrests, emphasizing institutional independence in the fight against corruption.

Speaking under the campaign theme “#Kim8”, Njobvu said his leadership philosophy is rooted in service and commitment to the country, describing his relationship with Zambia as deeply personal.

“I am married to Zambia and Zambia is my burden,”Njobvu stated. “My assignment is to focus on developing the country and not to arrest people.”

The DU leader stressed that the responsibility to investigate and prosecute corruption cases must remain with established institutions, which he pledged to fully support and strengthen if elected into office.

Njobvu named key agencies including the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Zambia Police (ZP), Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), and the Office of the President (OP) as central to the fight against corruption.

“I will adequately fund these institutions and motivate them through good salaries and allowances, and they will do the job for me,” he said.

He added that he has confidence in the professionalism and capacity of these bodies to carry out their mandates without political interference.

“I have no business to come and give instructions to arrest anyone,”Njobvu emphasized.

The aspiring president further highlighted that Zambia faces numerous socio-economic challenges that require urgent attention, suggesting that his administration would focus on economic growth, service delivery, and improving livelihoods.

“Zambia has a lot of challenges which I must attend to,” he said.

Njobvu’s remarks come at a time when governance, corruption, and institutional independence remain key issues in Zambia’s political discourse ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The Democratic Union leader continues to position himself as a reform-oriented candidate, advocating for a governance system where institutions operate independently while leadership focuses on national development priorities.

Democratic Union (DU) leader and presidential hopeful Ackim Antony Njobvu has declared that his administration will prioritize national development over direct involvement in arrests, emphasizing institutional independence in the fight against corruption.

Speaking under the campaign theme “#Kim8”, Njobvu said his leadership philosophy is rooted in service and commitment to the country, describing his relationship with Zambia as deeply personal.

“I am married to Zambia and Zambia is my burden,”Njobvu stated. “My assignment is to focus on developing the country and not to arrest people.”

The DU leader stressed that the responsibility to investigate and prosecute corruption cases must remain with established institutions, which he pledged to fully support and strengthen if elected into office.

Njobvu named key agencies including the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Zambia Police (ZP), Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), and the Office of the President (OP) as central to the fight against corruption

“I will adequately fund these institutions and motivate them through good salaries and allowances, and they will do the job for me,” he said.

He added that he has confidence in the professionalism and capacity of these bodies to carry out their mandates without political interference.

“I have no business to come and give instructions to arrest anyone,”Njobvu emphasized.

The aspiring president further highlighted that Zambia faces numerous socio-economic challenges that require urgent attention, suggesting that his administration would focus on economic growth, service delivery, and improving livelihoods.

“Zambia has a lot of challenges which I must attend to,” he said.

Njobvu’s remarks come at a time when governance, corruption, and institutional independence remain key issues in Zambia’s political discourse ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The Democratic Union leader continues to position himself as a reform-oriented candidate, advocating for a governance system where institutions operate independently while leadership focuses on national development priorities.

“I AM MARRIED TO ZAMBIA”, NJOBVU PLEDGES DEVELOPMENT OVER ARRESTS



Democratic Union (DU) leader and presidential hopeful Ackim Antony Njobvu has declared that his administration will prioritize national development over direct involvement in arrests, emphasizing institutional independence in the fight against corruption.





Speaking under the campaign theme “#Kim8”, Njobvu said his leadership philosophy is rooted in service and commitment to the country, describing his relationship with Zambia as deeply personal.





“I am married to Zambia and Zambia is my burden,”Njobvu stated. “My assignment is to focus on developing the country and not to arrest people.”



The DU leader stressed that the responsibility to investigate and prosecute corruption cases must remain with established institutions, which he pledged to fully support and strengthen if elected into office.





Njobvu named key agencies including the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Zambia Police (ZP), Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), and the Office of the President (OP) as central to the fight against corruption.



“I will adequately fund these institutions and motivate them through good salaries and allowances, and they will do the job for me,” he said.





He added that he has confidence in the professionalism and capacity of these bodies to carry out their mandates without political interference.



“I have no business to come and give instructions to arrest anyone,”Njobvu emphasized.





The aspiring president further highlighted that Zambia faces numerous socio-economic challenges that require urgent attention, suggesting that his administration would focus on economic growth, service delivery, and improving livelihoods.





“Zambia has a lot of challenges which I must attend to,” he said.



Njobvu’s remarks come at a time when governance, corruption, and institutional independence remain key issues in Zambia’s political discourse ahead of the 2026 general elections.





The Democratic Union leader continues to position himself as a reform-oriented candidate, advocating for a governance system where institutions operate independently while leadership focuses on national development priorities.