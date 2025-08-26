“I am not a schoolboy”, Cele dismisses questions over calls to Cat Matlala





Former Police Minister Bheki Cele has come under fresh scrutiny after News24 revealed he made ten unanswered calls to tender tycoon Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala just days before the businessman’s dramatic arrest.





According to the report, all the calls were either rejected or ignored. When pressed for clarity on why he had tried so persistently to reach Matlala, Cele brushed off the question with a curt response, “I am not a schoolboy.” He refused to elaborate further.





Matlala, a well-connected businessman, is facing multiple corruption and fraud charges linked to multimillion-rand police tenders. His company had controversially secured a R360 million SAPS health services contract, which was later cancelled after investigators flagged serious irregularities.





As News24’s 9 Lives investigation revealed earlier this year, Cele had previously stayed at Matlala’s luxury penthouse in Pretoria in the weeks leading up to the tender award an arrangement never officially declared through state channels.





Cele has consistently denied being close to Matlala, insisting they are not friends and that their encounters were coincidental. But the unanswered calls, combined with his cryptic dismissal of legitimate questions, have only deepened public suspicion.





Analysts suggest the attempts to reach Matlala in the days before his arrest could point to political ties behind the scenes, while others argue Cele’s silence is a strategic move to avoid legal or reputational damage.





The revelations place further pressure on Cele and other senior figures, including his successor Senzo Mchunu, who are both expected to appear before the ANC Integrity Commission over allegations of interference in police matters.