I AM NOT AWARE THAT IBA’S DG GUNTILA MULEYA WAS ABDUCTED AND KILLED BUT I KNOW ABOUT JAY JAY BANDA – FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU

WHY IS ECL SO PREOCCUPIED WITH THE ALLEGED ABDUCTION OF JJ BANDA AND NOT THE KILLING OF GUNTILA MULEYA IBA DIRECTOR???
It’s very surprising and shocking to see the desperation from former president Edgar Lungu on Petauke central member of parliament Emmanuel JJ BANDA..
First and foremost, Former president Edgar Lungu whilst in power did not adopt Emmanuel JJ BANDA to stand on the PF ticket as a member of parliament for Petauke central. ECL had his own preferred candidate, hence JJ BANDA stood as an independent candidate and then beat ECL’s preferred candidate who was Dora Siliya..
Where did the love and care for JJ BANDA from ECL come from that ECL can even start appealing for the international community to intervene in the plight of JJ BANDA?
If there’s any person who has made the life of JJ BANDA more worse following the alleged abduction, it’s former president Edgar Lungu. ECL is the main beneficiary of JJ BANDA’s misfortune a fact which ECL can easily dismiss. How come that ECL was the first one to issue a statement that, the main reason why JJ BANDA was allegedly abducted was because the abductors wanted to know exactly where ECL was getting money to fund his come back in active politics.How???
Then hell broke loose among political players and ended up naming innocent people close to President Hakainde Hichilema as having been behind the alleged abduction of JJ BANDA.Some politicians ended up in jail for their own loose and alarming statements on the alleged abduction of JJ BANDA..
As it stands, JJ BANDA has been charged under the Zambian laws and he will be tried under the Zambian laws in our Court of law, where does the international community come in here for former president Edgar Lungu to appeal to them to bail out JJ BANDA?
Recently Guntila Muleya IBA director was abducted and killed by his abductors.What was surprising and shocking was that, former president Edgar Lungu has remained quiet over the killing of Guntila Muleya IBA director. ECL could not even send a message of Condolences to the Muleya family,why?
It’s a well known fact that, Guntila Muleya hailed from Southern province. Had Guntila Muleya been an Easterner like former president Edgar Lungu, President Hakainde Hichilema would have been blamed by Edgar Lungu for killing Guntila Muleya. This is how former president Edgar Lungu has made himself “cheap” politically and this is the same man who had ruled our country for seven years and still want to come and rule this country again and for the third time against the two term limit..
-Olas Mizi
He only sees tribalism Edgar lungu nothing else
You have described ECL’S hypocrisy and manoeuvres very well!
How can he claim ignorance over the alleged abduction and murder of the IBA DG?
Maybe he knows something that we don’t know. Mwami should analyze some leads from this suspect!
You are politically naive. Dora Siliya imposed herself on the people of Petauke and the PF even when it was clear Emmanuel J. Banda was popular. ECL knew this from information on the ground and is said to have privately supported Banda as an independent. You may wish to know that Dora was RB’s choice and came from MMD. In addition, you cannot expect ECL to comment on Guntila Muleya’s abduction and killing when the UPND had itself trivialized the abduction of Emmanuel Banda by insinuating that he had either faked the abduction or that it was PF responsible. We can only expect others to empathize with us if we are able to do so with others. We all are human beings with feelings and ECL is no exception.
That is why ECL does not remember that there was gassing! That his government was busy spending money every year to buy tear gas and armoury to fight the innocent Zambians.
That his own hench woman, sausage, was busy intimidating Zambians.
All this is because Lungu is not Zambian.
Where is Savior Mutwale we restart that straight forward case?
What a wreckless statement coming from a man who wants to serve in the highest office of the land.
So for the past two weeks he has lived like an ostrich with his “head in the sand”? He has not listened to the news, isnt in tune with what is happening in this country and wants to be critical about this administration without knowing all the facts? What a man awsi Tasila is. Totally selective memory this man chooses to show us.
A vindictive Hakainde shamelessly resurrected a closed case just because his aides were named in the abduction.
These chaps from UPND seem to forget that 2026 is round the corner.
We just hope they will enter Petauke for campaigns.