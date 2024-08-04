I AM NOT AWARE THAT IBA’S DG GUNTILA MULEYA WAS ABDUCTED AND KILLED BUT I KNOW ABOUT JAY JAY BANDA – FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU

WHY IS ECL SO PREOCCUPIED WITH THE ALLEGED ABDUCTION OF JJ BANDA AND NOT THE KILLING OF GUNTILA MULEYA IBA DIRECTOR???

It’s very surprising and shocking to see the desperation from former president Edgar Lungu on Petauke central member of parliament Emmanuel JJ BANDA..



First and foremost, Former president Edgar Lungu whilst in power did not adopt Emmanuel JJ BANDA to stand on the PF ticket as a member of parliament for Petauke central. ECL had his own preferred candidate, hence JJ BANDA stood as an independent candidate and then beat ECL’s preferred candidate who was Dora Siliya..



Where did the love and care for JJ BANDA from ECL come from that ECL can even start appealing for the international community to intervene in the plight of JJ BANDA?



If there’s any person who has made the life of JJ BANDA more worse following the alleged abduction, it’s former president Edgar Lungu. ECL is the main beneficiary of JJ BANDA’s misfortune a fact which ECL can easily dismiss. How come that ECL was the first one to issue a statement that, the main reason why JJ BANDA was allegedly abducted was because the abductors wanted to know exactly where ECL was getting money to fund his come back in active politics.How???



Then hell broke loose among political players and ended up naming innocent people close to President Hakainde Hichilema as having been behind the alleged abduction of JJ BANDA.Some politicians ended up in jail for their own loose and alarming statements on the alleged abduction of JJ BANDA..



As it stands, JJ BANDA has been charged under the Zambian laws and he will be tried under the Zambian laws in our Court of law, where does the international community come in here for former president Edgar Lungu to appeal to them to bail out JJ BANDA?

Recently Guntila Muleya IBA director was abducted and killed by his abductors.What was surprising and shocking was that, former president Edgar Lungu has remained quiet over the killing of Guntila Muleya IBA director. ECL could not even send a message of Condolences to the Muleya family,why?



It’s a well known fact that, Guntila Muleya hailed from Southern province. Had Guntila Muleya been an Easterner like former president Edgar Lungu, President Hakainde Hichilema would have been blamed by Edgar Lungu for killing Guntila Muleya. This is how former president Edgar Lungu has made himself “cheap” politically and this is the same man who had ruled our country for seven years and still want to come and rule this country again and for the third time against the two term limit..

-Olas Mizi