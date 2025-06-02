‘I am not taking drugs’ – Elon Musk

Elon Musk has denied claims that he used ketamine and other drugs extensively during the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign, calling a recent report by The New York Times “a lie.”

The newspaper reported on Friday, May 30, that Musk, who served as a high-profile adviser to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, allegedly consumed large amounts of ketamine, leading to bladder problems. The report also claimed Musk used ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, and was frequently seen with a pill box throughout last year. It did not confirm whether Musk continued using drugs while leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a post he held after Trump’s inauguration in January.

Responding on Saturday, May 31, via his social media platform X, Musk wrote: “To be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off.” He acknowledged previously using prescription ketamine, saying, “I tried ‘prescription’ ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this [is] not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then.”

The timing of the Times report coincided with Musk’s final appearance at the White House on Friday, where he marked the end of his tenure at DOGE. The event, noted for its unusual tone, featured Musk with a visible black eye, prompting further speculation. Musk explained the injury was the result of playful roughhousing with his five-year-old son, known publicly as X. “Turns out even a five-year-old punching you in the face actually is…” Musk remarked, trailing off mid-sentence.

The report also revived past controversies, citing erratic behavior including Musk’s enthusiastic salute during a January rally marking Trump’s second inauguration, an incident critics said resembled a Nazi-style gesture.

Asked about the drug allegations during Friday’s event, Trump said he was unaware of any substance use by Musk. “I wasn’t,” Trump responded. “I think Elon is a fantastic guy.”

Musk has previously stated publicly that he was prescribed ketamine for mental health reasons, and in earlier interviews suggested that responsible drug use had, in his view, contributed positively to his creativity and work performance.