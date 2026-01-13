I AM ONLY SEEING 21 APRIL 2027 – NAKACINDA



Jailed Raphael Nakacinda has told Koswe that he will only come out of jail on 21st April 2027, as he has seen it even with his binoculars.





Raphael Nakacinda was sentenced to 18 months in prison with hard labour on 17th May, 2024. He only began serving this sentence on 21st October, 2025, after the Lusaka High Court upheld the conviction for defaming the President and issued a bench warrant for his immediate arrest.





Based on a sentence start date of 21st October, 2025, his scheduled release date – based on full 18-month term (one year and six months) calculated from 21st October, 2025 without Remission – is 21st April, 2027.