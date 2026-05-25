I am so tired. Seriously, I am so tired – Pep Guardiola 

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has revealed that he believes leaving the club at the end of the season is the right decision.

The Spanish tactician took charge of his final game during City’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

After transforming Manchester City into one of the most dominant teams in Premier League history and leading them to European glory, Guardiola said the moment had come to step away.

“I am so tired. Seriously, I am so tired. I did everything. We did it. The memories I have of Barcelona and Bayern Munich are unbeatable but the luggage of memories I have from here from 10 years is more than any other,” he told the club’s website.

“It is the right time. I will not miss it for a while, that’s for sure. I feel deeply that the decision is the right decision for this club and the players. I thank the club for respecting it, they understood.

“I have been here for 10 years and of course the baggage, the memories that are put inside. It’s more than any other part.

“There are 20 trophies? Absolutely. If not 20 trophies they would sack me before. Win, win, win then it’s continue, continue, continue.

“When you are not at home and you see the trophies in the cabinet I say how happy I am because I won one league. It’s the memories, the connections I had.

“I can’t explain but the connections I had from day one, with the city I would say but especially the staff and the players.

“I knew we were connected. I’m sure John Stones and Bernardo Silva will say the same and that is what I will bring back to Barcelona.”

Guardiola oversaw 593 matches during his time at Manchester City, recording 423 wins, 77 draws and 93 defeats after arriving in 2016.

His decade-long spell at the club is widely regarded as one of the greatest managerial eras in football history, producing 20 major trophies and turning City into a dominant force in both English and European football.

Guardiola’s side, particularly the 2017/18 team, also set several Premier League records, including the highest goal difference in a season (+79) and the highest-scoring campaign with 106 goals.