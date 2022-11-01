“I am spending a night at Kabwata Police tonight!” – Saboi Imboela

POLICE FORMALLY CHARGE SABOI IMBOELA

1st November, 2022 – Police in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested Saboi Imboela aged 45 of House Number 12698 Lilayi Road in Lusaka for the offence of Libel Contrary to Section 191 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that Saboi Imboela acting together with other unknown persons did publish defamatory remarks against Mr. Clayson Hamasaka through her Facebook page namely Saboi Imboela –SI. This occurred between 9th and 10th September, 2022.

The suspect is detained in Police custody and will appear in court soon.

In a related incident, a warn and caution statement has been recorded from Saboi Imboela aged 45 of house number 12698 Lilayi road in Lusaka for the offence of Hate Speech Contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act Number 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on 12th October, 2022 Saboi Imboela in the Republic of Zambia knowingly and without lawful excuse did use hate speech by way of posting and circulating hate content on Social Media in particular on her face book account in the names of Saboi Imboela – SI. Police are Investigating the matter.

In another Development ,– Police in Solwezi today 1st November,2022 recorded an incident of a stampede were 13 people have been injured amongst them two juveniles aged 18 and three adult juveniles aged 20 who had gone to attend oral interviews at Solwezi town center road office opposite the civic center at around 06:00 hours.

The incident is alleged to have happened when about 300 candidates who had applied for Zambia Correctional Service employment forced their way inside the interview room after complaining of the process being slow.

The 13 injured have been identified as:

1. Chimba Russell aged 24 of Mwinilunga who sustained a painful left leg

2. Ethel Malwayi aged 22 sustained general body pains

3. Petronela Chinyembo aged 25 of Solwezi sustained painful chest

4. Makayi Luwi aged 23 sustained painful right leg

5. Jonas Sapiliana 24 of Manyinga who sustained a painful right knee

6. Emmanuel Sapiliana aged 22 of Manyinga who sustained painful left hand

7. Josephine Josayi aged 22 of Zambezi who sustained a head injury

8. Cornelius Mupupe aged 22 of Solwezi sustained general body pains.

All the injured were rushed to Solwezi General Hospital for treatment.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON